Mack High stages Our Town

McKinleyville High School

MCKINLEYVILLE – Thornton Wilder’s classic Pulitzer Prize winning play Our Town is being brought to life by the students of McKinleyville High School for their annual Spring Play. Performances are today, March 20 through Saturday, March 23 at the McKinleyville High School Multi-purpose Room, 1300 Murray Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain rises at 7 p.m. Snacks and refreshments are available during the intermission. General Admission tickets are $8 and $6 for students and seniors.

Directed by MHS Drama teacher Steve Nystrom, student actors find themselves telling the story of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913. The audience has a role to play in this innovative play which has been in production somewhere in the United States every day since its 1938 debut. Its themes of daily life, love and marriage, death and eternity are timeless. Props will be pantomimed and improvisation with audience members will showcase the actors’ skills.

In addition to enjoying some great entertainment, audience members are helping to support the Drama Departments activities which include theater workshops, performances during the year for school, and an educational trip to Ashland, Oregon.

A 15-year veteran of directing student plays at Mack High, Nystrom says that his students show that they take their roles as actors and as their characters seriously by attending play practice after school and on weekends for almost two months in preparation.















