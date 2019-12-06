Love, loss and revelation in Blue Lake

Dell’Arte International

BLUE LAKE – Share an evening with five actor-creators as they transform into vivid physical characters, whose stories of love, loss and revelation unfold within a richly imagined theatrical world. Performances are Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Carlo Theatre, 131 H St., Blue Lake.

All student performances are on a sliding scale (pay what you can), and will be held in the historic Carlo Theatre. Dell’Arte’s Second Year Ensemble will undertake an investigation of the two main questions of the Master of Fine Arts program:

● How does the physical actor transform and also reveal themselves through the mask of character?

● How does a new play take shape, born from the character and the actor’s dramatic imagination?

In The Character Project, each actor explores the depth of their own transformative power, creating a character who is truly different from them, and possessed of the heightened physical and vocal dimension of the stage. These five characters serve as the points of origin for a dramatic ensemble journey which is by turns funny, poignant and revelatory.

To reserve tickets or request more information, visit dellarte.com. Performances are appropriate for ages 12 and up.















