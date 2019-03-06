Los Bagels celebrates 35 chewy years of bringing folks together

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Los Bagels, a provider of freshly baked organic bagels, high quality espresso and a unique blend of Jewish and Mexican pastries, has served more than just real bagels since March 1, 1984 in Humboldt County.

An integral part of Los Bagels success is its commitment to giving back to the community, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere along with a desirable work environment and celebrating our diverse cultural holidays.

Being in business for three generations has allowed Los Bagels to work very hard at evolving and adjusting to new changes in response to the different eras. Being an integral part of the community for 35 years Los Bagels looks forward to being part of your future for many years to come.

“One of the advantages of having served the community for so long is that we know things change,” said co-founder Peter Jermyn. “Despite the consistent quality and menu, we have changed and adapted as our customers changed their expectations. Our future planning includes leading our community to embrace problems as they arise and working together to solve them.”

Los Bagels “Food Brings People Together” welcomes community members, students, friends, and family to celebrate its 35 years serving the community. Share the excitement and enjoy Los Bagels’ Annual Anniversary Sale for the entire month of March.















