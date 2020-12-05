Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported today. One previously reported case was determined to be a duplicate, so the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus stands at 1,014.

Humboldt County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Josh Ennis described reaching one thousand cases as a foreseeable but unfortunate milestone. “Local COVID conditions have worsened rapidly, as in most of the country,” he said. “The time we have all been discussing has now arrived. Our everyday actions are tied more than ever to more hospitalizations and more deaths. Be sensible, be kind—show your neighbor what it is to care by following commonsense, evidence-based recommendations.”

