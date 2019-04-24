Local Bernie Sanders campaign kickoff Saturday

Bernie Campaign Kick-Off Parties will be held at two locations in Humboldt on Saturday, April 27.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders for president will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Labor Temple, 840 E. St. in Eureka and from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Jambalaya, 915 H St., Arcata.

Bernie Sanders will be addressing the group with a pre-recorded 45-minute campaign kick-off announcement. Humboldt County had the highest turnout in California for Bernie in the 2016 Primary. Come and join us in an opportunity to connect with local volunteers for Bernie's campaign.

The Jambalaya will be doing a Pints For Bernie Night and donating $1 for every pint sold to Bernie 2020 Humboldt's cause.































