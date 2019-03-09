Little lost dogs picked up, need pals (with video of pregnant border collie)

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Add to the many lost and abandoned pets needing homes these fresh discoveries in southern Arcata. Do you recognize them?

Above, APD is looking for the owner of these two pups. They were found by a citizen near Old Arcata Road.

While police check for a microchip, if anyone has information that can help us reunite these pups with their owner, please call APD at (707) 822-2424.

Yesterday, Friday, March 8, a pregnant, starving but very sweet border collie was found wandering Beverly Drive in Sunny Brae. She eagerly devoured three servings of food right away.

She isn't microchipped, and has been taken to the Humboldt County animal Shelter, 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. It is open Monday through Friday. More information at (707) 840-9132.















