UPDATE: IT’S FIXED – Line down, power out in Arcata and points south

UPDATE – It's fixed. Says PG&E: "Crews have safely made repairs to the line, restoring everyone. All customers now have power, as of 12:22."

NOHUM – PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to approximately 2,000 customers in Humboldt County. Crews are on site near Old Arcata Road where there is a wire down.

They are determining what caused the wire to come down and the outage that started at about 9:10 a.m. this morning. There were initially 3,600 customers impacted with addresses in Eureka, Arcata, Bayside and Kneeland.

This is the only outage impacting Humboldt County. Will have updates soon.

If you see low-hanging lines or wires down, please stay away, assume they are energized and call 911!
















