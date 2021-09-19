Letters to the Editor, September 15, 2021

A modest proposal for helping hospitals

Over 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have not been vaccinated. The unvaccinated are putting a great deal of stress on our health care system; ICUs are overflowing and non-COVID medical procedures are having to be postponed.

The flood of infectious COVID patients is causing space and staff shortages as well as staff burnout, making it difficult to carry out additional treatments such as infusing monoclonal antibodies.

Another major problem with only half the population immunized is that new variants of COVID-19 will probably be evolving. These new and potentially more dangerous variants could have an even greater impact on our hospitals. These variants will primarily come from the noses and mouths of the unvaccinated, not from China.

According to this modest proposal, anti-vaxxers would not be admitted to hospitals, ( Jonathan Swift had the original modest proposal). Vaccine deniers would set up their own alternative medical system, one of the functions of this system would be to administer drugs not recommended by the mainstream medical community—hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, for example. This alternative health care system would be funded by legacies provided in the wills of deceased vaccine deniers.

Recently, in the South, three anti-vax talk show hosts died after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Two of them recanted their anti-vax stance as death came near. If too many vaccine deniers rescind their anti-vaccine views when they realize they are mortally ill and drop out of the alternative medical system, the program may have financial problems. However, the escalating number of vaccine deniers dying will probably keep them in the black.

Larry Schlussler

Arcata

Trinidad txport plan needs public input

To accompany its Hyatt Hotel development project the Trinidad Rancheria is in the midst of developing a community wide transportation plan with drastic proposed changes to local roads as well as Highway 101.

The public deserves the right to provide input on that plan development, not just after the plans are hardened in stone, but during the planning process. However, the preliminary plan already produced by the Rancheria in consultation with Caltrans has not had sufficient public input despite clear Caltrans guidelines.

The result is a set of alternatives which may provide boosted revenues for the Casino and Hotel, but paid for in part by sacrifices of the community. These are sacrifices which local residents do not want to make, and in which they have not been provided official status to fight for their rights.

​Friends of Westhaven, a community group formed specifically to have a voice in local transportation planning, has outlined grave concerns to the Rancheria and local officials. The 2017 Rancheria/Caltrans report includes the widening of Westhaven Drive from Trinidad all the way to Scenic Drive in Westhaven.

That widening would cut through dozens of properties directly on the road, taking property from residents and reducing property value, while ripping out mature redwoods, demolishing structures, displacing county-approved septic systems, reducing setback for homes, gardens, noise and safety, and resulting in driveways so shortened they would no longer be able to hold a car.

​For locals without property directly fronting Westhaven Drive, there are other potential impacts as well. The widened road would result in additional pressure for housing development (despite water concerns), increase traffic volume, and would invite higher speed travel with danger to pedestrians, bicyclists and children.

Thanks to a proposed overpass across Highway 101, some of those fast-moving drivers would be alcohol impaired from drinking at the Casino/Hotel. Anybody using the road, even if their property did not directly front on Westhaven Drive, would suffer loss of safety – and possibly loss of life – from this ill-considered road expansion. Yes, the road expansion in which they had no voice.

​The Rancheria, using $775,000 of public money, has already produced a “Trinidad Area Access Improvements” report with six alternatives having potentially massive impacts on the Westhaven Community without citizens in Westhaven having any opportunity to participate.

That exclusion of stakeholders from Westhaven or elsewhere cannot continue as the Rancheria proceeds with the next phase of its planning, the “Project Approval and Environmental Document”, again with public money.

​Friends of Westhaven has made an official request to the Tribal Council and Caltrans to be included as a partner at the table during this phase so that local voices are heard. Thank you if you signed the letter/petition! But this will be a long process, and over the course of the planning we ask that the public stays informed and proactive.

We need a steady showing of public support to maintain a safe, slow road, and to assure that places of power know what citizens really desire for their communities.

Geoff Proust

Friends of Westhaven Executive Committee

Measure Z Committee wasted $70 million

Sept. 10, 2021

Members of the Measure Z Committee,

As President of the Humboldt Deputy Sheriff’s Organization (HDSO), I wrote to you on June 16th to alert you that your committee and the Board of Supervisors has absolutely wasted $70 million on a wrong-headed and counterproductive “hire rookies and hope for the best” strategy that is actually making public safety worse.

Over two months has gone by with no change in strategy, and public safety coverage continues to erode for Humboldt County residents.

Today, our dedicated deputies are protecting our homes and property with more than 1 out of three patrol positions vacant – this is dangerous to residents and to our staff who already work one of the most rugged, rural, and dangerous law enforcement jobs in the country.

When neighboring Mendocino County pays their law enforcement personnel 40 percent more to cover a smaller community with less crime, it is no wonder that we are losing our best deputies and cannot fill vacant positions. Even the rookies you are paying to train are either failing the basic requirements or using Humboldt County tax dollars for “free training” and moving on to a different community.

The Measure Z Committee cannot continue spending tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on their same failed strategy and expect different results. Seven years ago, HDSO members asked Humboldt County taxpayers to dig a little deeper to provide the $15 million a year to fund public safety services, and the public did their part.

But your Measure Z Committee and the Board of Supervisors have failed to do your part. The result is our members give more, the public gives more, and we all lose. This cannot continue.

Again, we would like to meet with your committee as soon as possible to discuss changing strategies. If nothing changes, we will be forced to go back to the voters to consider changing or eliminating Measure Z altogether and starting over.

Today, more than 25 positions for the sheriff’s department are vacant, leaving large swaths of Humboldt County and entire communities like McKinleyville, Garberville, Blue Lake, Redway, Willow Creek and many others without recommended or even basic law enforcement protections. Even some of our most dedicated HDSO members are actively applying for better paying jobs in other communities where their families can be protected with adequate public safety patrols.

It’s not too late for you to help stop this crisis. Please let me know when you can meet as soon as possible to stop throwing hard earned public tax dollars down the toilet and start investing in what works.

Thank you,

Jamie Barney, president

Humboldt Deputy Sheriff’s Organization (HDSO)

A peaceful village

Author’s note: King John was an extremely unpopular ruler of England during the late 12th century. Tales about him have metamorphosized over the millennium so the truth may never be known.

Robin Hood, according to legend, lived in Sherwood Forest with his people. They hunted and gathered, something like the indigenous tribes in North America. There were no guns yet, and they used bows and spears.

King John used catapults to wage war. They hurled chunks of rock, which they mined from quarries, at the enemy. The quarries sometimes displaced villages. Catapults were not very accurate.

Robin Hood, according to legend, was an outlaw. He stole from the rich and gave to the poor.

But he never hurt anybody.

Tales from the Dark Ages

King John, from his throne, feeling warry,

Ordered catapult stones from his quarry.

As for riff-raff adjacent?

He giggled, complacent:

“Use codes. There’s no need to be gory”.

Bold Robin Hood honored the Law

But these politics stuck in his craw.

“Merrie men, what say You?”

And the riff-raff, mid-chew

Thundered out a resounding “Yee-haw!”

YeeHaw is a 12-acre village in Trinidad east of 101 and a little uphill from a one hundred year old rock quarry. It is built over the remains of the Trinidad train station.

The place is fragrant with the past. There are stumps of redwoods which must measure 17 or 18 feet across, some with sprouts which are already large trees, and some, slowly-decaying, jaw-dropping, silencing reminders of what once was.

Lining the paths through the forest, in August, are ferns, a wealth of ripe blackberries and cascades of green. The place has the commanding quiet still capable of invoking an intact redwood forest.

It is a truly enchanting place to live, and many people do live there. Some have been there for a long time, like the owner, Charles Garth, who arrived 35 years ago, and Jack Nounan, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran. Charles lets practically anybody stay for three days, sometimes longer if they’re willing to bring something to the community.

It is a place of healing too. One woman lived there with her family, was forced to leave for a while for lengthy cancer treatment, then returned to recover. Charles described her to me, as she sat one day in the dappled sunlight, with a rabbit on her lap: “she was transfigured, you know, so peaceful, like the Madonna.”

The county is going to destroy this peaceful village if it can.

I can remember a similar effort, made decades ago, to eradicate the “back-to-the-land” culture that sprang up in Humboldt, when people from more populated areas, exhausted by the ordeals of the Vietnam war, civil rights movement and other stresses of the time, resolved to live by example, bought cheap logged-over land in Humboldt and built homesteads.

When the county started tagging their homes, a wave of resistance materialized, calling itself United Stand Humboldt. A public hearing packed the Muni, with eloquent many speeches and standing ovations. The tagging stopped.

Yeehaw has already withstood one onslaught, in 2008. The county framed the attack as a drug raid, despite Yeehaw’s drug-free policy. However, since the code enforcers were violent, pulling guns on a woman and young children, the assault hit the headlines, causing an explosion of outrage, and the they had to back off.

This time the county’s lethal weapons are permit violations. There are many. Ancient vehicles, some fantastically altered, with quaint roofs, and decks with fruit trees. Almost all the houses are owner-built, or constructed by the villagers, and are works of art. Only one has a permit.

There are materials which the County categorizes as solid waste, but which are actually in the community queue for building or repair materials, garden fences and other practical uses.

Most of the structures on the place are made from recycled materials. One house is sided with scavenged computers cases. There is a stock of the old oaken tongue-and-groove floorboards from the Eureka train station. Some materials have become art objects, such as a collection of old toilets fancifully stacked, and a satellite disc studded with mirrors that also serves from time to time as a solar oven.

Charles has accumulated penalty fines on his violations which he figures have amounted to $62,500. The Planning Department Director, John Ford, has told him he plans to seize the property in payment for the ever-mounting penalties and fines.

In the era of COVID, an appalling affordable -housing shortage, and the ravages of climate devastation, this attack on what is essentially a peaceful village is as much of an outrage as the waving guns of 2008.

Although the county has made vague promises of temporary housing for the people whose homes it is preparing to bulldoze, in the long run many of them will find the streets. Most of them simply will not discover the kind of employment which allows them to pay the rents which “low-income” housing demands.

In the streets, of course, they run vastly greater risks of sickness or misfortune than by living in this rustic, peaceful place. If they stay in the streets, their lifespan will decrease by 25 years on average, for that statistically, is the toll homelessness takes on our citizens.

At Yeehaw there is no such risk. People are dry in the winter. They help each other if there is a shortage. Sanitation is as good as in the city, and the risk of something falling on their heads as small.

The outrage is the destruction of culture. These villagers have it. It was perhaps a richer culture before the 2008 bust, the trauma of which drove many families with children away. But there have been Maypoles for 35 years, A couple of them are still standing. There are evening circles with guitars and singing.

There are monthly meetings. There is an 11-sided community center, one side of which can be lowered to form a stage for theatrical performances. The center contains an assortment of instruments (Yeehaw has electricity), and while I was there a bunch of teenagers and children got together and started jazz improvising.

It is cultural genocide, this savage tearing into an idyllic forest refuge with a giant, relentless excavator, scooping up human dwellings and shoving the rubble into a dumpster. From homes to landfill! It connotes, on the part of the county, an obsessive-compulsive adherence to a rigid framework of complex regulations which allow the it to persecute anyone it wishes to, motivated by profit interests, sadism, and vengeance, directed toward a minimal-carbon-footprint, non-materialistic life-style.

The county should treasure this community and the individuals it houses. It should, in friendly, neighborly fashion, offer help with any repairs it is truly concerned about. Many people go through periods of their lives where they need the quiet of the forest, relaxation from civic demands, sometimes just growing up.

Over its 35 years Yeehaw has housed lawyers, teachers, artists and many other socially valuable citizens. Jack Nounan, the war veteran, spends his days walking the streets of Eureka, looking for people he can help.

When I worked as a physician assistant at Open Door, for several decades he brought many a sick or confused person through the door for medical treatment or advice.

He does nothing but good, and where it’s most needed. Charles too. The county is definitely the villain of this piece.

Instead, it should celebrate the contribution Yeehaw makes to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in Humboldt.

Ellen Taylor

Petrolia

The trouble with Texas

Texas is the reason that the president’s dead

Was what Glenn Danzig & The Misfits said

About Dealey Plaza in Dallas in Nov. of 1963.

You know those racists killed John Kennedy!

Unlike his anti-UK father, JFK hated Nazis.

JFK was going to win, so the GOP shot him.

It’s 60 years later, and they’re still haters.

The Republican Party is the home of traitors!

And Texas’ White folks are still enslavers,

Which is why California’s here for y’all ladies.

Tired of Texas’ creepy conservative crazies?

Then come on out here to the Golden State

Where we mostly think women are just great.

Who wants to live like The Handmaid’s Tale?

Gov. Greg Abbot turned Texas into a big jail

Policed by sexual stalkers and bounty hunters.

The American Taliban owns this half of a man

Which is why Texas is now New Afghanistan!

Greg Abbot will never ever be an NFL punter.

Is that Abbot’s problem? He can’t get it up?

Numb below the waist is why he can’t punt.

So Gov. Abbot wants to punish the women,

Because his impotence has led to derision.

Texas’ governor Greg is a misogynistic pig

Who worships at the altar of Trump’s wig.

November 2022 is almost here, don’t fear!

Texas’ women will kick Abbot’s useless rear.

And if not, we would love to have you here in

California where God is not a bounty hunter.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Arcata















