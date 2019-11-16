Letters to the Editor, November 13, 2019

Plight of the Arcata mobilehome owners

We read with interest the petition (Derksen, et. al.) calling for the restoration of the three key relocation benefits published in the Nov. 6, 2019 edition of your paper. The petition understates the plight of the homeowners. The situation is worse than reported.

We have been residents in the Lazy J Ranch for 10 years and have a significant investment in our home. The park residents have investments in their homes that, collectively, equal or exceed that of the park owner’s investment in the land and facilities.

As a consequence, all decisions concerning the park should meet the joint approval of the park residents and park owners, As both park owners and homeowners have considerable and approximately equal investments in the park, closure of the park should reimburse the homeowners automatically with the total fair market value of their homes plus a reasonable amount for their inconvenience. We need equity; we deserve it.

The Arcata City Council and city staff have failed to secure a fair protection of the park residents even though their financial investment equals or exceeds that of the park owner.

This failure is horrendous in its negative impact upon the financial security and the psychological and physical well-being of the homeowners. Final approval of the ordinance is to be made at the Nov. 20 meeting of the Arcata City Council.

Note: The California Supreme Court is attempting to correct the long-standing inequity existing in mobilehome parks. The court states “Unlike the usual tenant, the mobilehome owner generally makes a substantial investment in the home and its appurtenances – typically a greater investment in his or her space than the mobilehome park owner.” [Galland v. City of Clovis (2001) 24 Cal. 4th 1003, 1009.]

We add, we, the homeowners, should have equal say in park management including full protection of our monetary investment.

Don Bowlus, Suzanne Castiglione

Residents of Arcata Lazy J Mobilehome Park

Plaza Improvement Task Force did good

I would like to thank and commend the Plaza Improvement Task Force for their year-long commitment of envisioning Downtown Arcata.

Their presentation to the Arcata City Council was very well thought out and presented. Thank you for the numerous volunteer hours you devoted to making Arcata a better city to socialize, enjoy, shop, drink and eat in.

Congratulations on a job well done.

Alex Stillman

Arcata















