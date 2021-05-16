Letters to the Editor, May 12, 2021

A sign from God

If the members of the Pentecostal church in Eureka, and the greater religious community in general, have been waiting for a sign from God as to the need to get vaccinated and practice safe distancing and mask wearing, then, prayers answered!

The 40-plus cases of COVID-19 they brought home to Humboldt County, which have been traced back to the super spreader event to the Youth Gathering at Christian Life Center in Stockton (Nasty COVID variant arrives in Humboldt, Union, May 6, 2021), may not be a burning bush, but it could well ignite a surge of COVID cases in our community.

Richard Salzman

Sunny Brae

Thieves and patriots

Over the past year, the Arcata Fire District has had multiple American Flags stolen from all three community fire stations. These flags are approximately $50 each and the halyard with hardware is about $50.

The District looked into buying theft protection for all three stations but the cost of these items was nearly $800.

McKinleyville ACE Home and Garden Center paid for theft protection for all three flagpoles at our community fire stations. Patriotic and selfless acts like this one is exactly why I fell in love with Humboldt County 30 years ago.

On behalf of Arcata Fire District and all of the citizens in our Fire District, THANK YOU McKinleyville Ace!

Our flags will continue to fly high with pride and appreciation for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those who have served our great country.

Sean Campbell, Battalion Chief

Arcata Fire District

McKinleyville

A candidate’s bear abuse

In October 2019, the State of California enacted SB 313, a circus ban preventing wild animals such as tigers, lions, elephants, bears, and monkeys from being used in circuses. However, this law did not ban the use and abuse of these same animals for publicity stunts and other inhumane “acts” for human amusement.

This week, Tag (a Kodiak bear) was “hired” by John Cox for a publicity stunt in Sacramento. (Mr. Cox is a governor candidate trying to replace Newsom.) In 2012, Tag was born in captivity at a private zoo in Ohio. He has been used for movies and is now being used as a sideshow for a desperate man. This past Tuesday, Tag was placed on hot asphalt with a thin, inadequate hot wire separating him from the human audience during a publicity stunt in Sacramento. He was thrown chicken and other items to munch on while Cox spoke.

Mr. Cox plans to continue to drag Tag around the state for attention. Cox’s plans include a visit to The French Laundry in Yountville this week. I seriously doubt he has obtained the proper permits for this or any event. Also, that wire will not contain an agitated bear. This is a threat to public safety and the safety of Tag, the bear.

Is this how we treat animals in California? This is animal abuse. This is shameful. This must be stopped.

Sincerely,

Mara Parker

Trinidad















