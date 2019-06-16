Letters to the Editor, June 12, 2019

Our Roots

If corporations are now people,

then what of incorporated cities,

towns and communities?

Do we not also have the right to assemble,

bear arms and freely communicate

to whomever tunes in and attends?

But our community has been silenced.

Our voices and musical choices muted.

Our opinions and views unaired.

Now everyone may not agree

or have the same opinions.

Some have more, and some much less

money, power, prestige, influence,

resources, protection, friends, supporters,

employees, connections, laws,

lawyers and legislators.

Some may use these advantages

in ways that disregard another’s

values, traditions and culture.

If a person is silenced, is this not an assault,

a criminal act, illegal, immoral, and wrong?

If a community is silenced,

is this not also a crime?

Our announcers have been assaulted.

Our hosts hosed. Our DJs 86’d.

Tongues ripped out, larynx crushed, vocal chords severed.

Our frustrations have

no assigned frequency,

Our bitterness is not broadcast.

And our anger remains unamplified.

Yet our hearts still beat.

Our memories run deep

And our roots are strong.

Diverse means difference.

Public means the people.

While “radio” and “radical”

both come from the same Latin word

meaning “root.”

Vincent Peloso

Fortuna

Norwexican fusion

I just returned from a trip to Iceland and Norway. Most locals that I spoke with had negative opinions of our president and his policies.

One Oslo restaurant even used his unpopularity to promote its business. They had put up a poster that you could clearly see from a passing tram.

It read in all caps, “MEXICAN FOOD SO AUTHENTIC DONALD TRUMP WOULD BUILD A WALL AROUND IT.”

Sherman Schapiro

Blue Lake

Where is Big Al?

I’ve known Alfred Edmunson for 20-some years. And he has been missed by many who keep asking me where you are.

He left his last-known area a month ago. Someone in a white truck hooked up his trailer, with no forwarding address.

Alfred, you know my phone number, and if not, I’m in the book.

Lisa Robinson

Arcata















