Letters to the Editor, July 1, 2020

Plans, options and opportunities

Dear Mr. Madrone,

I have recently moved to McKinleyville and have been reading with interest and some dismay about plans, options and opportunities. There is no reason or excuse for construction in the wetlands behind Safeway.

Nature put them there and to move them is absurd. They can well serve the natural beauty citizens want. With so many closed storefronts more retail construction should be put on hold until an actual need is present. Downtown should simply be redefined to include Center Street all the way back to Rite Aid to reflect the existing reality.

The closing of K Mart presents a perfect opportunity to create a temporary homeless camp in the parking lot similar to Arcata’s. Inexpensive food and services exist and are planned within blocks already; and the public health demands immediate action. A bus stop at Heartwood would help a lot of folks in the new subdivision behind Burger King.

I’m glad the MCSD got more leach land an will stop dumping “treated” wastewater into the Mad River. Kudos for that, we should all support this project.

Glad to have you as a supervisor

Christopher Mackinney

McKinleyville

Green recovery needed

As our representatives pivot from covid emergency response to economic recovery, we risk wasting taxpayer dollars on a stimulus that deepens inequality and sustains a reliance on fossil fuels. Instead, we need a green recovery that will allow those who have lost their jobs to the covid recession to find local, career-track, green jobs.

Humboldt County is ideally situated to generate prodigious amounts of clean energy from offshore wind; in the process of building, operating, and maintaining offshore wind turbines, we will require a highly skilled and trained workforce in building, construction, and maritime trades.

And that’s just the beginning. To tackle climate change, we will need workers who can retrofit buildings, restore streams and wildlands, install electric vehicle charging stations, upgrade our streets to make them safe for bicyclists and pedestrians, and more.

We must completely transition to a clean energy economy over the next few decades. If done right, this transition can make our community safer, more prosperous, and more equitable. Achieving these goals will require coordination between all levels of government. We need a green stimulus at the federal level.

At the local level, we need to do the planning necessary to line up shovel-ready projects and ensure that federal funds are invested wisely.

Thank you,

Katy Guin

350 Humboldt, Steering Committee member

Eureka















