Letters to the Editor, January 30, 2019: Handy how-to guides for better understanding the world around us

Proper paper pulpit use

When writing up the “police reports” for your paper, please, Mr. K. Hoover (editor), lose the derogatory statements and descriptions of those obviously homeless or mentally ill.

We are all in this together, regardless of wealth or class. So, let go of your arrogance and grab on to some compassion.

Maybe use your paper to inform the public of the recent decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that frees the homeless and displaced from “cruel and unusual” punishment, that ends most of the harassment by the police – no more ticketing or arrests for sleeping and covering up (blankets, tarps, tents) on public owned land or being fined for eliminating biological human waste if no adequate facilities are available. This decison is way-long overdur, makes common sense and is just.

Also maybe, call out from your “paper pulpit” to all city and county governments to stand up to their first responsibilities of providing services and protection to their citizens and residents.

It is time to provide and secure adequate, safe, affordable shelter and sanitation for all!

Michael Robert Langdon

Human Rights Advocate

Arcata

The Intersectionality Core Rating System

Over the years, the world has seen many great social movements that bring freedom and equality to all people. Religious freedom, women’s sufferage, civil rights and gay rights movements have helped level the legal, social and economic playing field in many countries.

In cultural melting pots such as the United States, many people fall into multiple categories of marginalization simultaneously. How do we address this situation? How do we quantify it? Enter the concept of intersectionality.

Since 2004, the Intersectionality Programming Association has aimed to quantify this phenomenon with a simple Intersectionality Core Rating system. Those with higher scores receive preferential treatment in higher education placement, school faculties, corporate hierarchies, government jobs and government entitlement programs. So how does the Intersectionality Core Rating system (ICR) work?

Everybody starts with a basic rating of 1 simply for being human, and additional points are added for each layer of intersection. Take me for example. I am white and male. This means I have the lowest ICR of 1. However, as an advocate for intersectionality, I receive an additional half point giving me a total of 1.5.

Now meet Jan. She +1 is African American +1 and a lesbian +1 giving her a total score of 4 ICR. Jan is also a world class veterinarian, mother of 2 honor roll students, a volunteer at a homeless shelter and well liked in her community. These attributes do not effect her score.

Meet Maria. She +1 is a disabled +1 Mexican +1 immigrant +1 giving her a total score of 5 ICR. Maria has struggled with some issues. She was jailed for embezzling, meth abuse, spousal abuse and is generally known as a liar and a crook. These issues do not affect her score.

Now we will see an example of Negative Outcome Points (NOP). Meet Frank. Frank is black +1 and gay +1 giving him a score of 3 ICR. However, Frank is a successful stock broker, is fiscally conservative, does not advocate intersectionality and is fond of wearing a red Make America Great Again cap. This is an automatic NOP -2 point deduction giving him a score of 1. Frank is in a dangerous position because anyone with a score below 1 is automatically considered a fascist. He should consider advocating intersectionality to raise his score.

The Intersectionality Programming Association is working diligently to shift the focus away from capitalistm merit-based systems, and towards a more fair system based on layers of immutable characteristics. And that’s how intersectionality works! (Names have been changed to protect identity.)

Nathan Rex Vila-real

Spain















