Letters to the Editor, January 29, 2020

A septic tank of corruption

The Senate “TRIALS” are a joke. They begin with a prayer to a Christian God who they take an oath to “Be fair and listen to all the evidence.”

Their behavior helps POTUS’s efforts to do anything he wants to do. Maybe he was right when he stated that he could shoot somebody in broad daylight and nothing would happen to him.

Does his refusal to allow witnesses and documents to be supplied to the House of Representatives allow him to defy a congressional subpoena? If he is not above the law, as Republican Senators seem to indicate, does that mean that we are also able to defy a subpoena with no consequences?

It looks like we are in for more poison water, coal fouled air, environmental destruction, unhealthy food for school children, selling off of federal lands, fracking, encouraging foreign powers to interfere in our elections, defying Congress, abandoning our allies, embracing horrible dictators, taking credit for anything that goes well and blaming others for failures.

It appears obvious that the spineless Republican Senators will do their best to clear him and he will boast that he is innocent. I am sure that any of them who do actually listen to all of the evidence and votes otherwise will be hearing from him on twitter. He can be very nasty.

The White House is not a swamp but a septic tank of corruption. When POTUS does return to civilian life, will we see the erection of the “Trump Towers” in Moscow, Riyadh, Pyongyang and Jerusalem?

Will he become King Donald or Benedict Donald?

Robert Thoman

McKinleyville

Who is the Soviet?

I read, with some disbelief, the letter to your paper entitled “Soviet Sen. Saunders” and I want to ask this person just who is the Soviet on our current political landscape. Make no mistake, I have always thought Bernie Sanders was unsuitable to be the president of the US, but not for any of the reasons mentioned in this letter.

Who is it that takes delight in his friendship with Vladimir Putin?

Who is it that obstructed an investigation into the Russian interference with our 2016 election?

Who is it that tried to blackmail the Ukraine (at war with Russia for many years) into admitting that Ukraine and not Russia was responsible for the 2016 election interference?

Who is it that withheld military aid to an opponent of Russia and her interests?

Who is it that condoned and tried to cover up the Russian interference in our 2018 election?

It was not Bernie Sanders.

I hate to tell you, but there are socialists, communists, anarchists, ultra conservatives and yes, even liberals living in this country. Why, because we are all entitled to think our own thoughts and support the ideas, we think make a good country. This is not a great country. Our strength, and sometimes our great weakness, is that our constitution is a living document. This country is always in flux, that is until Donald J. Trump took the oath of office. This country is probably not only not great, it is no longer good.

If you want a lesson in tribalism, I suggest you read Lord of the Flies and try not to make it a blueprint for living.

Thanks for listening,

Jan Phelps

Arcata

Oh, the irony

I haven’t decided who to vote for, but after reading Soviet Sen. Sanders (Union, Jan. 22), I’m leaning toward Bernie.

Mr. Pickering of Arcata warns us the Trump campaign will tear down Sanders by accusing him of being too close to Russia, being in a kibbutz, writing a sexual assault story and dishonesty.

I would pay to see President Caligula on the debate stage screaming these themes at his opponent.

Robb Willis

McKinleyville















