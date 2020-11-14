Letters to the Editor: Election reflections change the complexion of our direction

Too much, too late

Unfortunately, the potentially useful information filling this week’s paper (Union, Oct. 28) regarding Arcata Council candidates is weeks too late.

Our family marked and turned in our ballots almost three weeks ago. Why wait so long, virtually the last minute, to put out such important information?

Especially this year, when we are all voting absentee and the ballots came out well ahead of the deadline we call election day?

With so much publicity about the USPS inability to get our ballots to their destination on time creating a sense of urgency to get our votes turned in early to guarantee that they are counted, it seems you treated this as any ordinary election.

Last minute information for voters heading to the polls on election day would have largely worked in the past, though many routinely vote by absentee ballot these days (something you might remember for the future.)

I might have voted differently had you published the information a month earlier. Too late now.

Gail Ledbetter

Arcata

(STOP) already

Telegram for the White House:

PRESIDENT TRUMP -(STOP) -

THE ELECTION IS OVER -(STOP)-

BIDEN AND HARRIS HAVE WON -(STOP)-

WELCOME TO THE NEW NORMAL –(STOP)-

IT IS WHAT IT IS

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO -(STOP)-

EUREKA –(STOP)-

You gotta wonder

Since Donald Trump sees no need to wear masks or social distance, and while watching the news of his rallies in states where the infection rates have greatly increased, and the attendees are not wearing masks and social distancing, it makes me wonder: if he asked, do you think they would drink the Kool-Aid?

Scott R. Baker

McKinleyville

Things to live for

I have one of those old-fashion desk calendars that requires one to manually flip the date daily.

On November 8, 2016, time stopped and that date has been frozen. That was the date that Donald Trump was named our president. I was not to change that calendar until he was voted out. That was no small pledge on my part given my age and medical complications, but it gave me a reason to ‘HANG ON.”

So I will now enter November 7, 2020. The next challenge is to persist until the 2021 inauguration in January.

Edward “Buzz” Webb

McKinleyville

This is soon to change

It would be lovely if the president of the United States had the maturity of a six-year-old. A six-year-old knows how to take turns, tell the truth and keep a promise.

Miserably, this does not include Donald Trump.

Naomi Silvertree

Arcata

Families belong together

Every parent wants what is best for their children. They want to feed, house and clothe them, watch them grow, become educated, and keep them safe. These desires exist in parents regardless of what country they live in. What would you do to protect your young child? In the United States, every state has laws against child abuse.

You can’t take a child away from a parent who is in no way a threat to the child. You also can’t house your child in a chainlink fence enclosure, deprive them of medical care, or familial contact. But that is exactly what the regime in Washington is doing to children on our southern border and potentially in our community.

Immigrants from all over the world come here with their families seeking a better life or escaping potential death. This is true whether they are fleeing Syria, Iraq, Mexico and Central America. But those immigrants crossing the border from Mexico are being abused and terrorized, not by their former countrymen, but by United States officials.

Children are forcibly removed from their parents and put in substandard facilities that are inhuman. At last count there were over 500 children being held at the border by the United States because we can’t find their parents who were deported.

Some assert that this will discourage those families from coming here without proper documentation. But most undocumented immigrants are not coming across the border but overstaying visas.

Since 2010, 62 percent of the undocumented were here because they overstayed their visas verses 38 percent who crossed the border. But we only apply this barbaric treatment to Latinx and Indigenous populations at the border and no others. Innocent children subjected to what is a form of torture.

This is not new to the United States. The children of victims of slavery were sold away from their families. Well into the 20th century we were taking native American children away from their families to boarding schools to make them become “white” Americans. This country has a history of kidnapping children and terrorizing families.

Humboldt County’s Sanctuary Ordinance is a first step in recognizing that FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER protecting children from being taken from their parents.

As it is stated in the Section Welfare of Children of Deported Parents: “Guardians appointed by parents through formal process or power of attorney shall be recognized and respected, and guardianship as intended by the parents shall not be opposed on the basis of residential or citizenship status.”

But more needs to be done to help those stuck in the nightmare that is occurring along our southern border with Mexico. How can anyone of faith allow innocent children to suffer and be used as pawns by the government’s racist policies?

We are a sanctuary county for immigrants. We need to be sure that we are also a sanctuary for all the children who are being abused simply for being Latinx or Indigenous in our country.

Jeff Blanck

Brenda Pérez

Centro del Pueblo, [email protected], (707) 683-5293

Humboldt

A guitarecommendation

These are troubling economic times for local small business. I have been a musician for over 50 years, and have plenty of pro experience.

My Martin guitar recently came back from M. Walker guitars playing better than when it was new.

I give M. Walker Guitars in Arcata my highest recommendation for your string instrument services.

Regards,

John Dillon

