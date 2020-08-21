Let’s talk about dogshit

119 annual tons of Fido emissions cause all manner of enviro-mayhem in Arcata

ARCATA – ​The Environmental Services Department would like to remind dog owners to pick up after their pets and to properly dispose of used pet waste bags in the garbage.

Over 950 dogs live, play and poop in Arcata, producing over 237,500 pounds of solid waste each year.

In addition to keeping yards​ a​nd shoes clean, the simple act of picking up pet waste, and disposing of it properly, helps keep us all healthy by keeping harmful bacteria, parasites and plastic waste out of local water sources.

All community members are required by city law to pick up their pet’s waste in a closed or sealed container and to properly dispose of it in a trash receptacle.

Used pet waste bags must not be left on trails, in parks, public spaces or even in private trash containers without the consent of the container’s owner, as doing so is a violation of city law.

To assist pet owners, the city of Arcata has Dogi-Pot pet waste stations at most parks and playgrounds, which come equipped with disposable mini-pet waste bags.

Community members out enjoying a walk with their pets must use the Dogi-Pot pet waste stations to dispose of their pet’s waste whenever necessary.

Below are some additional pet waste tips from the Environmental Services Department:

• Always clean up after your dog on walks and remind your neighbors and friends to do the same.

• Use biodegradable pet waste bags whenever possible.

• Carry disposable bags every time you walk your pet.

• Ensure you have extra pet waste bags in your car, purse, backpack or pocket, so you are always prepared.

• Always dispose of used pet waste bags in the garbage. If there is no trash can readily available when hiking on City trails, always pack your trash out with you.

• Keep pet waste out of compost piles and yard waste bins.

• Avoid letting your pet do their business within 200 feet of a body of water.

• Never throw pet waste into a storm drain. Storm drains lead straight to local creeks, streams and to Humboldt Bay without filtration.

While it is common courtesy to pick up after your dog when you go on walks, it is also wise to pick up after them at home.

Some diseases can be transmitted from pet waste to humans through contact with the soil, and children playing outside and adults who garden are most at risk.

For more information, please visit ​cityofarcata.org​ or call the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.
















