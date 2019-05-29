Learn about the Timber Heritage Association

Humboldt County Historical Society

EUREKA – Pete Johnston of the Timber Heritage Association presents “Timber Heritage Association – Past, Present and Future,” on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m., in the first-floor conference room of the Humboldt County Library, 1313 Third St., Eureka. Admission is free, and everyone is invited.

Learn about how the Timber Heritage Association is fulfilling its mission to preserve Humboldt County’s rich timber history for future generations, and, in the process, bring a world class museum to the shores of Humboldt Bay.

Johnston looks at the past, present and future goals of the Association as well as including an excursion train around Humboldt Bay to help Humboldt become a tourist destination.

For more information please contact the Humboldt County Historical Society at (707) 445-4342, or visit humboldthistory.org/.
































