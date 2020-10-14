Learn about the Arcata Bay wharves of yesteryear

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

ARCATA WHARVES Because the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center remains closed to visitors, monthly lectures sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) will be delivered via Zoom. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 for a presentation by local historian Jerry Rohde titled “Twice as Many Wharves.” Many people know that the Arcata & Mad River Railroad ran a train on the wharf that was located in what is now the Arcata Marsh. But how many of you know that there was a second train and a second wharf? The photo above shows the Arcata Wharf, circa 1905. If this is news to you, tune in to Rohde’s talk, which will be recorded and posted online for future viewing. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Rhode will acquaint you with the “Shingle” Wharf that ignited in 1900 with four million shingles (and a train) on top of it. His presentation also will explain why there was never a “McDaniels” Slough and how the bay dredge “Jupiter” was resuscitated from the Arcata Bay mud and went on to build the dikes along the shore. The Zoom meeting ID is 820 6592 9765. Join the Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/82065929765. No password is required. Submitted photo

