LAFCo reduces annexation to Arcata’s original request

ARCATA – The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) last week reconsidered its controversial January 20 decision to annex not just the land needed for Danco’s Creek Side Homes subdivision and Ennes Park on the Arcata Bottom, but five additional parcels.

After hearing from the appellant, property co-owner Sean Armstrong, other property owners located within the additional annexation plus land use activists, LAFCo’s commissioners rescinded the expanded annexation, shrinking it from 76.7 acres back to the 21.6 acres requested by the City of Arcata.

The property owners and others had objected on grounds that they hadn’t been properly noticed or consulted prior to the annexation. The City of Arcata and others held that bringing the additional agricultural land within city limits put it at higher risk of eventual development. Were it to stay in the county, the city could easily withhold utility services, rendering development impossible.

Portia Bramble, executive director of the North Coast Growers Association (NCGA), said annexing the ag lands could impair their use for food production and jeopardize local food security, and opposed their inclusion into the City of Arcata.

LAFCo Commissioner and Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson said that given the supervisors’ disinterest in protecting zoning ag land, he wasn’t convinced that they would be better protected by staying in the county, which has greenlighted development-friendly zoning.

“The idea that the county has stronger policies for ag preservation than the City of Arcata I just don’t think metes out in reality,” he said.

Other commissioners agreed with his assessment.

But, Wilson said, he was comfortable with contracting the annexation back to that originally proposed by the city. He said he wished he had the kind of support for ag protection being expressed at the LAFCo meeting during his struggles with fellow supervisors to gain such protections.

Community Development Director David Loya said that despite claims by farmers, existing ag uses would be allowed by the city were their lands annexed and that the city would work with them to ensure continuity and compliance.

Ultimately, Wilson moved to adopt a draft motion to approve the reconsideration request and to annex only the parcels originally proposed by the City of Arcata, to develop a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and county over maintenance of Foster Avenue, and reorganize the Janes Creek Storm District.

