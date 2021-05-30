Kirsten’s Kitchen: Zucchini Chickpea Pancakes

Are you ready for zucchini season? Think I’m jumping the gun a little too soon? If you have planted them in your garden in the past, you know the green rascals grow exponentially, so begin stockpiling your recipes for using up their deliciousness now!

One of my favorite recipes for zucchini are pancakes made with chickpea flour. My first foray into this dish was as an Indian side dish, so I have kept the Indian spices, but don’t let that deter you if spice is not your thing, although these spices are not hot per say, just flavorful. The basics are a few tablespoons of chickpea flour with salt, oil and a little water mixed with diced zucchini, which you allow to rest and then fry up in a cast iron pan. It’s magical!

Chickpea flour makes great pancakes on its own - google Socca and see how the French and Italians eat it with just salt. When you add chopped veggies that cook quickly, like zucchini, then it’s a full meal and a quick one at that.

Zucchini Chickpea Pancakes

(makes eight four-inch pancakes)

2 medium zucchini, diced (do not peel), about 2 cups

4-5 tablespoons chickpea flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon cumin, ground

1 teaspoon coriander, ground

1 teaspoon ginger, ground

1 teaspoon cayenne, ground (optional)

1 teaspoon amchoor (mango powder), optional but it counters the heat with its sweetness

Oil for frying

Combine zucchini with chickpea flour, oil, water, salt and spice and combine well to coat. Set aside to rest at least 10 minutes.

Heat cast iron pan over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Add enough oil to thickly coat the bottom of the pan and spoon in scoops of the mixture and flatten out to brown on each side. Cook 5 to 7 minutes per side, flipping when bottoms brown. Work in batches as needed and keep cooked pancakes in a 200 degree oven to stay warm. Serve with Sriracha or yogurt.

Hugs!
















