Kirsten’s Kitchen: Tasty game-day noshes, and the wing’s the thing

Super Bowl time has something for everyone – the game, the parties, the food! Thankfully I am most invested in the food portion, so disappointment never awaits me.

Buffalo-style hot wings are among my favorites, but if you are not into eating poultry check out these tofu wings.

Freezing and then defrosting the tofu gives it a great chewy texture, and best of all, these are baked not fried, so a lot less fuss and mess.

Make sure to have lots of celery and blue cheese dressing on hand, they really do compliment the wings.

And while I am not making any claims that they taste “just like chicken,” many will say they are magically delicious!

Buffalo Style Tofu “Wings”

(makes 14)

1 lb. firm tofu, frozen and then

defrosted at least 12 hours

2 eggs, beaten

(or 3 tablespoons dijon mustard)

½ cup flour

2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

Celery stalks

Blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Sauce

¼ cup ketchup

4 tablespoons butter (or vegan butter)

2 teaspoons honey

3 tablespoons hot sauce (I used Cholula)

1 teaspoon pickled jalapeno juice

(optional)

1 teaspoon cayenne powder (optional)

salt

Two days before preparing, freeze tofu without its water. 12 hours after freezing, remove from freezer, place in refrigerator and allow to completely defrost, at least 12 hours.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine sauce ingredients in small saucepan and bring to simmer. Cook for 5 minutes until flavors meld. Set aside but reheat just before tofu is done baking.

Once tofu is defrosted, gently squeeze tofu to rid it of as much moisture as possible.

Starting at the short end, like a loaf of bread, carefully cut ½ inch slabs, producing six to seven slabs. Then cut each slice into two triangles.

Place the flour on a plate, the whipped eggs in a bowl and the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl for dipping the tofu. Using your left hand, pat the tofu into the flour and shake off the excess.

Using the same hand, dip the floured tofu into the egg and then place in the breadcrumbs. With your right hand, scoop the breadcrumbs over the tofu triangle until it is covered, and press the crumbs into the tofu. Tap off the excess and place on a baking sheet. Repeat until all tofu is breaded.

Spray the tofu with oil and then bake for 15 minutes on each side for a total of 30 minutes. Tofu will come out browned and airy. Just before removing from the oven, reheat the buffalo sauce on simmer.

Place the hot-from-the-oven tofu wings in a large bowl and pour Buffalo sauce over them all and gently toss to coat evenly. Serve immediately with celery and bleu cheese dressing.

Hugs!















