Kirsten’s Kitchen: Super Bowl Must-Have Guacamole

I have found in my decades of making guacamole that there is never enough. Period. People can always eat more!

So when I am invited to Super Bowl potluck parties, this is my go-to dish; no one objects if there is more than one bowl of guacamole. Not only does everyone love it, but it fits most diets!

Of course everyone has their own recipe, and while mine includes garlic (which I’m told is so untraditional) no one has turned up their nose at the bowls I have made over the years.

Good, strong tortillas chips are a must to handle this chunky delight!

Kirsten’s Guacamole

5-6 ripe avocados

1 large garlic clove, minced fine

2 limes, juiced (about ¼ cup juice)

2 roma tomatoes, diced

½ cup cilantro, minced

Salt

Hot sauce (preferably Cholula or another vinegar based hot sauce)

Place garlic, lime juice and salt in a medium sized mixing bowl and stir to combine. Slice avocados on the lengthwise side, discard all but two pits and scoop avocado flesh into the bowl. Mash well with a fork or potato mashed until it reaches your desired consistency. I like mine fairly smooth but not whipped.

Add tomatoes and cilantro and 1 to 2 tablespoons of hot sauce to taste. Taste for salt and add pits back in; legend has it they keep the flesh of the avocado from turning brown; it seems to work!

Refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve chilled with tortilla chips.

Hugs!















