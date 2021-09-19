Kirsten’s Kitchen: Parmesan-Style Stuffed Eggplant

Technically, summer is waning, but here in Humboldt we know that our best sunny days are coming, leaving Fogust behind. Celebrate with eggplant!

Shiny, glossy purple eggplant always seduces me at the farmers’ market and I scored a couple of smaller sized ones, perfect for serving two people.

Carve out the pulp, add tomato sauce, cheese and breadcrumbs, and bake until hot and bubbly. It’s like twice baked potatoes, only better!

If you want to add something green to it, basil or parsley would be lovely. With a tin of sardines hanging out in the cupboard waiting to be used, I tossed that in for extra protein, but it would be just as tasty without.

Go with your instincts, while the veggies are still local and vibrant!

Parmesan-Style Stuffed Eggplant

(serves 2)

2 medium to small globe eggplant, about 1lb total

1 ½ cups tomato sauce, puree style

3 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons bread crumbs

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 oz tin sardines in oil (you can use this oil for sautéing the eggplant)

½ cup mozzarella shredded

2 tablespoons pecorino romano fined shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise, using a knife score around the edges about ¼ inch from the skin and carefully scoop out the pulp; chop in 1 inch cubes.

Drizzle oil over the eggplants and salt and bake for 20 minutes until soft but not collapsed.

While eggplant shells are baking, saute garlic in 3 tablespoons olive oil for 2 minutes, add eggplant cubes and toss to coat and cook over medium low heat for 5 to 6 minutes until eggplant begins to lose its raw color.

Add sardines if using, breaking them up and mixing them in with the eggplant, cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn heat down to low and add ¾ cup tomato sauce and bread crumbs and stir well. The tomato sauce will spritz but continue to stir, cooking to meld the flavors, 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from stove top. Once eggplant shells are baked, turn oven to broil, fill shells with filling, top with remaining tomato sauce, mozzarella and pecorino, and run under the broiler until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown.

Rest for 3 to 4 minutes before eating, the sauce will be hot!

Hugs!
















