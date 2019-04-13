Kirsten’s Kitchen: Blackened Tofu with Remoulade Sauce

Blackened catfish is a classic Southern dish and one best eaten with fried green tomatoes or popcorn okra! If you have never had either of those, look to this space in the future, which will most certainly feature both once their season arrives! But in the meantime, give this recipe a chance.

Blackening spice recipes vary on the cook’s preference – some leave out the ginger or cumin – and what you find in stores will certainly be less potent than your own prepared mix. Either way, this is a quick and tasty dinner that will look gourmet but is so simple to prepare! I like to serve it with some pan fried veggies – that’s romanesco in the photo. But coleslaw or a green salad is great as well, a cooling accompaniment that balances out the heat!

Blackened Tofu with Remoulade Sauce

(serves 3-4)

½ lb tofu, drained, cut in ½ inch slices, patted dry

2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

2 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon ancho spice powder (or cayenne if you want it hot)

½ teaspoon salt

Oil for frying

Remoulade

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Juice ½ lemon

1 tablespoon capers, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1-2 teaspoons hot sauce (cholula, tapatio, tobasco, etc) to taste

Salt

Combine all of remoulade ingredients and set in refrigerate to marry.

Combine Old Bay, paprika, cumin, coriander, ginger and chile powders and salt. Press tofu into spice mixture, coating it well, set aside. Heat skillet over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add oil at about ⅛ inch. Fry tofu on each side until crisp, about 4-5 minutes per side.

Serve tofu topped with remoulade and have extra to pass.

Hugs!















