Kirsten’s Kitchen: Asparagus Fritters with Curried Mayo

Have you ever seen an asparagus bed?

No, that’s not a trick question, they do grow in “beds” and they are finicky growers, I’ve tried.

So when you see local asparagus available, grab it up and thank your neighbor for bringing this delectable spring vegetable in the world, because it isn’t easy to get started. However, once they are going, they will last for years. Kind of a metaphor for being a mom!

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

Moms take care of us as babies, as toddlers, as teenagers and even as adults. It’s kind of pathetic that we only allocate one day a year to officially thank them, so make it a hearty and heartfelt one!

Asparagus fritters sound fancy but they are really simple and delicious.

If curry isn’t your thing, dollop sour cream on top and sprinkle some chives to make it look pretty. Your mom deserves it!

Asparagus Fritters with Curried Mayo

(makes 8 three-inch fritters)

1 bunch asparagus, tough ends snapped off

1 egg, beaten

½ cup flour (GF works fine)

½ teaspoon salt

several grinds of pepper

¼ cup grated hard cheese (parmesan, pecorino, asiago)

Oil for frying

Curried Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

½ -1 teaspoon curry powder

Juice from half small lemon

Small pinch smoked paprika

In a large saute (cast iron) pan bring enough water to a simmer so asparagus can float. Add asparagus and simmer for 3 minutes.

Drain and immediately immerse in cold water. This step can be done in advance up to 2 days before making the fritters.While asparagus cooks, combine ingredients for curried mayo and refrigerate.

Chop asparagus in ½ inch pieces and place in a medium mixing bowl. Add egg, flour, cheese and salt and pepper and mix well. It should create a light batter that only partially coats the asparagus pieces but they stick together.

Heat a saute pan over medium low heat for 10 minutes. Add enough oil to cover the bottom well and spoon in fritters, about 2 tablespoons each, spreading them out into a single layer of chopped asparagus.

Cook 4-5 minutes per side until browned. Keep cooked ones in the oven at 200 degrees. Serve with curried mayo.

Hugs!















