Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT STATE – Coffee fans were excited when Arcata's Kinetic Koffee advertised for baristas recently, and now we know why.

As of Monday, Kinetic Koffee is open at its new outlet in HSU's Depot. The micro-coffee shop is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. kinetic-koffee.com, (707) 825-9417