Kinetic countdown: Rutabaga Ball on Saturday

Kinetic Grand Championship

BAYSIDE – Who will be the one to reign in Glory over the 50th Anniversary Kinetic Grand Championship? Find out at the Rutabaga Ball with special musical guests Claire Bent and Citizen Funk on Saturday, May 18 at the Bayside Community Hall, 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd. Tickets are $15 or $12 if you bring your own reusable cup.

Rutabaga Queen wannabes will compete in a three-round pageant representing the three days of the Kinetic Race.

They will dazzle the crowd with their pageantry in the ball gown round, brave a "water crossing" right inside the Community Hall, and then finish strong in the round generously called "Talent."

Enjoy tasty treats and libations at the Queens' Bar sponsored by Lost Coast Brewery.

Then to top of the festivities, this year's Queen will celebrate with special musical guests Claire Bent and Citizen Funk.

For tickets or information on how to enter the competition yourself, go to kineticgrandchampionship.com.
















