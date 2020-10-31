Kimberley White: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. The same values of equity, social justice, and inclusion that motivated me to become aplanning commissioner for the City of Arcata also motivate me to run for city council. I became a City of Arcata planning commissioner to be a voice for Valley West and isalso one of the reasons I am running for Arcata City Council. Inequity and disparity permeate through nearly everything from housing, the unhoused, behavioral/mentalhealth access, substance abuse disorder services, economy, public safety, environmental/deep ecology realm (parks and open spaces), and even the climate crisis that disproportionately effects people of color and our most vulnerable populations (the poor). I believe housing is a human right. In particular, behavioral health access and substance abuse disorder issues are some of the leading causes to becoming unhoused. Covid19 only further highlights the need to address these inequities with our most vulnerable populations now adding to the number already on the fringe due to loss of jobs and housing during this economic downturn. In particular,we see how these inequities affect our undocumented, as they have no access to the safety nets the rest of the community benefits such as unemployment insurance and the CARES Act stimulus. Most are too afraid to apply for CARES Act assistance like rent help etc. for fear of possible repercussions. It is my goal to make sure all vulnerable populations (unhoused, adolescents, veterans, senior citizens, the disabled, and the undocumented) have equal access.

2. I can devote as much time as needed. Being a member of the Arcata City Council has been a long time dream and I want to do it right. I am already privy to the fact that in addition to regular council meetings, council members attend special study sessions, separate committees meetings, a multitude of community events, fund-raisers, and more. I am totally aware how time-consuming this is going to be and I am ready to fill the bill.

3. As a City of Arcata planning commissioner I read and assimilate lengthy and technical staff reports and contracts regularly. It is essential that I understand the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), land use laws, zoning ordinances and development codes, historical and cultural preservation, and affordable housing. I must have an understanding of our General Plan, the Housing element portion, as well the Local Coastal Plan (LCP). My background as both program evaluator and program coordinator of major grant projects have also given me the necessary skills. This past spring semester I completed a course at HSU in local government planning to be a better planning commissioner. I enjoy doing research, if I lack in any particular specialized area, I will learn and fill in the gaps accordingly.

4. Racial Equity and inclusion is the most important initiative for city council to undertake as it permeates through everything including housing, the unhoused, and vulnerable marginalized populations/communities. Valley west is one of those marginalized communities that I specifically would like to focus on. My passion is affordable housing and permanent solutions for the unhoused. Valley West often is the first place visitors, tourists, and potential HSU students and families see.

We also lack adequate behavioral health services for our adolescents. I really want to see more services and pro-social activities for our youth. The county is building a new juvenile hall detention center and it will have intensive behavioral health services but one should not have to wait until involvement in the juvenile hall or probation system to access behavioral health or substance use disorder services.

Finally, I want to be sure we are protecting our senior citizens and veterans; two of our other most vulnerable populations. Go to my website for more information about protecting our senior citizens, my plans for Valley West, and solutions for the unhoused at: www.https://www.kimberleywhiteforarcatacitycouncil2020.com/the-unhoused

5. I am very interested Humboldt County Association of Governments, League of California Cities, Redwood Empire Division Legislative Committee, Redwood Region Economic Development Commission, and the Indian Gaming Fund Committee. Although these are not outside organizations, I would also like to also be involved or act as a City Council Liaison to the Arcata House Partnership, Arcata Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Downtown Business Community, City Council Representative to Humboldt State University, the city council and staff and working group on Housing and Homelessness, and last but not least the Public Safety Committee.

6. It depends on the issue as to whether Arcata should stick to local business or involve itself in national and international issues. For example, Arcata should definitely be involved and respond accordingly on a local level with what currently is going on nationally in response to systemic racism, inequities, and social justice. The same goes with regards to nationwide response to public safety and police reform. International issues like climate action, Arcata should definitely be involved as it affects us all.

7. I would have added some protections for those on fixed incomes with regards to the sewer and wastewater hike. I am not exactly sure what that might look like but perhaps a reduced rate for those on a fixed income or some kind of subsidy.

8. Yes, I reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual for more information when I became a planning commissioner being I would be working with city council. There is a particular part of the protocol manual that I may need a better understanding or clarification. Section 7.7—Roles and Information Flow (B. Access to Information). It states there are limited restrictions controlling when information cannot be provided. It goes on to say the city is legally bound not to release certain aspects of police department affairs (e.g., access to restricted or confidential information related to crimes) may not be available to members of the City Council. My question is relating to the Josiah Lawson case. If this information is restricted how does city council meet its obligation in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

9. Under the 2019-2020 City Council Policy Objectives, two particular objectives stand out for me. I would like to see some ramping up on # 6 "Strengthen partnerships with Humboldt State University, College of the Redwoods, local schools, civic and professional organizations" and #8 "Develop strategies in response to the changing needs of youth, teens, students, families and seniors".

I have been a resident in Valley West for some time now and have been attending the Valley West/North Arcata Visioning Workshops. I really would like to ramp up the timelines for Valley West Improvements. In the 2019-2020 City Council Priority Projects the city identifies several priority projects in Valley West. Please see my online version of this questionnaire for specifics on city council priority projects for 2019-2020.

10. The wastewater treatment system needs to be upgraded as it is out of compliance. However, I am open to conversation regarding upgrades with regards to the eminent sea level rise.

11. We need more diversity and representation of people of color on all our committees to start, in particular the public safety committee. Inequity and disparity permeate through everything from housing, the unhoused, behavioral/mental health access and substance abuse disorder services, economy, public safety and the environmental/deep ecology realm with parks and open spaces. Even at a local level this disparity permeates our climate crisis as it disproportionately affects people of color and our most vulnerable populations (the poor), as affordable housing will be the first affected when sea level rises. When we begin to recover as a community from COVID19 we will need to address our economy, housing needs, mental health, deep ecology, climate crisis, and in particular public safety and police reform.

12. There has been ongoing tremendous public engagement with housing. The community has identified infill development to continue protecting our open spaces and preserve agricultural land. We need more housing as well as affordable hous ing. The caveat is many in the community came here 20-30 years ago (as I did) because Arcata was this small quaint community. Now many have mixed feeling about growth. The problem is we are running out of land to develop for housing if we want to s tay with our vis i o n of keeping our open spaces and preserve our agricultural land.

California has mandates and we must fulfill our fair share of housing for all economic levels. If we don't address our housing mandates, then the state will. What I am hearing often in the community is an objection to vertical building. Folks do not want multi story housing units. One way or another a choice must be made as Arcata is growing and with that growth comes housing. Given the choice, even if it may not be a favorite for everyone, most folks understand we cannot have it both ways. If we want to maintain open space and agricultural land along with infill development, up we must go.

13. I agree with the city's sustainable forestry policies and practices.

14. City council is account able to its constituents and is responsible for not hearing public outcry and acting upon it accordingly . But here is where I nee d clarification, a ccording to the City Council Protocol Manual s ection 7.7—Roles and Information Flow ( B. Access to Information) i t states there are limited restrictions controlling when information cannot be provided. It goes on to say the city is legally bound not to release certain confidential personnel information and likewise, certain aspects of police department affairs (e.g., access to restricted or confidential information related to crimes) may not be available to members of the City Council. If this information is restricted how does city council meet its obligation in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

As a parent, my heart breaks for Charmaine. I cannot begin to even fathom what she has gone and continues to go through. There must be justice for Josiah. One of my earliest encounters after making the decision to run for city council was a conversation with a young woman from the community. The first thing that came up was equity and social justice. Her biggest concern was the Josiah Lawson case and fact that the case had not moved forward. She was extremely disconcerted and angry that no one had been charged for the murder. She went on to say that to many people of color, it looked like one could get away with murder in Arcata, as long as you are white and the victim is black. She said she used to attend city council meetings, but can no longer in good conscience attend.

15. In light of what is going on in our nation we also need to take this opportunity to address systemic racism and the long-standing problems and inequities in Arcata. We should absolutely have police reform. In order to address systemic racism that permeates even our small community we will need to have those difficult conversations . If you want t o get involved , but not attend city council I would recommend attending and bringing your voice to the public and safety committee. T here is much healing needed moving forward and I cannot see us as a community or as a nation heal unless we turn upside down the current system and begin dismantling and rebuild it piece by piece until we have transparency, trust, and social justice for all. Racial and social equity permeates through nearly everything , in particular public safety. My values , as shared earlier , and throughout my campaign are equity and social justice, As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so aptly put it, “It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people.”

16. My thoughts are no lives matte r UNTIL BLACK LIVES MATTER.

17. Arcata voters indicated this as an important issue and now it is on the ballot as a result. I am absolutely in favor of Measure A. Protecting our open sp aces , forests, wildlife habitat, and agricultural land is a no brainer. Of course we will also want to expand our current public access and trail system. Our community 's love affair with the great outdoors is why we all have chosen to live in Arcata, nestled in the redwoods on the coast.

18. If Measure B is approved we come closer to filling the gap on affordable housing and protecting our most vulnerable populations (struggling working class families and those on fixed incomes like seniors and the disabled). Also important is to understand that with voter approval the city can apply for funding that will help families for years down the road with housing but without voter approval, we could lose our share of local, state, and federal funding . It is a 2.5% increase from the 1992 measure of 5 % to a 7.5% increase in acquiring affordable housing . There is no fiscal impact. Each housing development would be approved individually as this measure does not grant approval for any specific project. Arcata has almost reached its cap and would not be able to continue to build or develop any future affordable housing with out this Measure. I vote yes on Measure B (Arcata City Council has unanimously supported Measure B).

19. That is a resounding YES to Measure F (prior Measure R). To that end , I have been advocating for Measure F in the community w hen canvasing. I also have Measure F on my website and both my personal and Arcata City Council candidate Facebook page s .

I also have been helping another advocate of Measure F, Paul Nicholson, in any way I can. I have helped him put signage in Valley West and also have a sign on my vehicle. It is $98 a year for a single-family residence, a small price to pay when faster response time will save both lives and property. I also might mention that Arcata ambulance comes actually from Mckinleyville, so minutes saved can make all the difference. The Arcata plaza fire is a case in point. Had the fire truck not been able to respond as fast as they did, it would have been the entire block that would have been lost. My opinion is $98 is indeed a small price to pay for peace of mind. Finally, I want to combat the incredible amount of misinformation and downright deception put out by the Humboldt County Tax Payers league.

20. I feel strongly about Proposition 15, yes to schools and communities first. Yes, to propositions 16 to reinstate a ffirmative action ( to level the playing field) . I am voting yes to proposition 17 to restore voting rights to Californians on parole. Also, I am in favor of proposition 18, expanding the primary election allowing 17 year olds to vote if they will turn 18 by the following general election.

21. My first magic wand change would be a wealthy benefactor comes to the city wanting to set up an endowme nt for the unhoused and donates over 50 acres of usable and developable land to have a self-sustainable village for the unhoused community and affordable housing for struggling families, veterans, students, and senior . My second magic wand change would be an incredibl e economic revitalization grant helping vulnerable businesses as a result of the pandemic become resilient and profitable again. My third magic wand change is a gift by the same donor an unprecedented amount of money to build a teen center, a senior center, a resource center, and plenty of money left for all the city priorities identified as well as newly identified capital improvementprojects in Valley West/East.

22. Of course , if I made a factual misstatement I would correct it, and will do so in a most expeditious way.

23. There is no reason why I could not serve my entire term. I am fully committed to serving the City of Arcata as an elected council member .

24. No I do not have any conflict of interest, financial or otherwise, that will prevent me from participating fully in council business. If I had conflicts of interest I would not run for Arcata City Council. If there were ever a conflict of interest, (although I can not foresee any conflict of issue coming up), I would provide Ex Parte communication prior to discussion of any possible conflict of interest, and recuse myself if needed.

25. Arcata's response to the coronavirus pandemic with regards to the public health element has been adequate. However, financial response to the coronavirus might have been more ramped making sure there were programs to catch those who may fall between the cracks. Specifically the undocumented do not have the same access to the safety nets such as unemployment insurance and Cares Act stimulus and other Cares Act money. The undocumented live and work and are part of our community and contribute accordingly and should have the same safety nets as the rest of the population without fear of repercussions. Arcata is a sanctuary city and likewise should be able to offer equal access if the county or state programs fall short.

26. Arcata has focused on climate change and sustainability long before the state made it a mandate. However, we need to continue to focus on reducing greenhouse admissions by continuing our efforts to reduce driving through land use planning and development. We need to move forward on better mass transit programs to include free bus passes like the university has for students. We should have a public bike library and we need to get our e-bike program back on track by quickly finding a replacement vendor. We also need to ramp up energy saving programs that reduce our carbon footprint. We need to have more and ongoing public engagement, let's keep the conversation going.

27. I would improve our programs for both adolescents and our senior citizens. While we are getting part time mental health practitioners to include a case manager and a behavioral health clinician it is not enough. The pandemic has only further highlighted the need for more and better mental health services. I also would increase services for the disabled and the blind. We need flashing light crosswalks so the visually impaired do not have to take their life into their own hands just to cross the street. Like wise we need safer crosswalks and bike paths in Valley West. We have a pre-school,two charter schools and a majority of HSU students who reside in Valley West. Finally, we need to step up services for the unhoused and have more involvement rather than only supporting and collaborating with local partnerships for the homeless. I would recommend a city-supported coalition for the unhoused.

28. I agree with Arcata's long- term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation? Absolutely, and I would like to see free bus service for all Arcata residents like HSU students have. Additionally, I would be up for exploring the possibility of parking meters on the plaza to further encourage transit service or other alternative transportation. I cannot wait until we get the new e-bike contract with a new vender for e-bikes once again on the plaza.

29. I think lane closures to reduce traffic is a great idea. I also would implement parking meters downtown or on the p laza at the very least to reduce traffic and encourage alternative transportation.

30. If there were a parking facility downtown would not that encourage more vehicular travel?

32. No, I do not think Valley West gets its fair share of city resources. One of reasons I became a planning commissioner was to be a voice for Valley West and one of the reasons I am currently running for Arcata City Council. I feel a deep connection to Valley West/East community. It is my home, where I am raising my daughter, and where I have planted roots. Valley West seemingly has become the forgotten part of Arcata. I have been a resident in Valley West for some time now and have been attending the Valley West/North Arcata Visioning Workshops and am I ready to ramp up the timelines for Valley West Improvements and beautification priority projects as identified time and again as well as the 2019-2020 Valley West specific priority goals that have yet to come to fruition.

In the 2019-2020 City Council Goals the city identifies several priority projects in Valley West. Amongst the priorities public safety (encampments, drugs and alcohol and loitering) was identified. Once the temporary encampments due to COVID19 were disbanded you can imagine what happened to the Valley West community. Unfortunately, due to cutbacks we lost our fulltime public safety officers. We need to come up with solutions for legal camping then without losing momentum utilize CARES ACT stimulation money, Community Block Grants (CBG), and anything else we can get our hands on to come up with long term or permanent solutions with dignity and respect for our unhoused community. Many of us during these unprecedented times are just one step away from the same predicament of being unhoused.

Several other projects for Valley West have been identified to include: parking strategies to reduce long-term bus/motor home parking, year round activities for youth and increased recreational opportunities, and landscape beautification.

Valley West is the hub of hotels and motels and often is the first place that tourists, visitors, and potential HSU students and families see when they come to Arcata. We would do well to protect economic security and resilience by following through with the Valley West beautification plan thus encouraging tourism and more money spent in Arcata. I will be working in collaboration with former mayor and councilwoman Susan Ornelas and Community Pride and Peace on a "community driven" Valley West/East beautification project of planting trees to start. So many things either as a community collaborative or with the city can be accomplished to improve Valley West. Lets make Valley West/East beautiful and plant trees, hang flower baskets from the street lamps, have a farmers market and community garden, bring in street art and create murals, and more. Eureka employs its unhoused population as part of the trash clean up and beautification, perhaps Arcata can do some of the same.

We need a lot of help here in Valley West/East and we do not receive our fair share of resources. I want to reiterate Valley West/East improvements not only benefit the residents and businesses in Valley West, but also will benefit all of Arcata as a whole. Again, Valley West often is the first impression that tourists, visitors, and potential HSU students and families experience.

Unfortunately, none of the 2019-2020 City Council Priority Projects for Valley West improvements came to fruition. I would like to be the voice for Valley West and the catalyst for change. I promise if elected, I will focus and advocate for this mostly forgotten part of Arcata. We can do this! If elected to Arcata city council it will be an area of focus. A vote for Kimberley White is a vote for Valley West/East improvement and beautification. If not elected I still promise to continue to be a voice and advocate for Valley West/East and will happily work with city council and will continue my work as a City of Arcata planning commissioner. For more about my plans for Valley West/East community improvements and beautification as well as my plans for the unhoused seemy website: https://www.kimberleywhiteforarcatacitycouncil2020

33. That has been my ongoing rant as both populations are at risk and a re vulnerable population s in Arcata. We need more services for our teens, senior citizens as well as our veterans . As either a community member advocate or an elected city council member I will continue to be a voice for those who don't seemingly have one. I will continue to fight for our senior citizens as I did when I voted as a planning commissioner for the mobile home park moratorium and to bolster protections for Lazy J Ranch Senior Mobile Home Park and other mobile home parks. Likewise, I will continue to be a voice for our youth and fight for them as if their lives depend on it, because their lives do.

34. (Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

I would love to see a farmers market at the community center and also one in Valley West!

35. I did support removal of the racist McKinley statue . I am so glad it is finally gone as it was extremely offensive to have at our town center . The McKinley statue flies in the face of everything Arcata stands for. Keeping t he statue would be a slap i n the face to our local indigenous tribes who were forced off their land. Colonizer William McKinley was a slave trader, I just don't know why there was even a question or reticence in the first place.

36. Our weakened relationship was evident on the lack conversation between the university and the city with regards to relocation of the San Jose State football team to Arcata amidst COVID 19. We have so much talent and resources at our university that we are failing to tap into, not to mention that HSU is a key driver of economic activity in Arcata . According to Economic and Community Impacts Analysis approximately $5.1 million state and local tax revenue is generated in Arcata and almost $9 million in tax revenue is generated within the city if you include the impact from alumni. Mind you, these are conservative estimates. We need major adjustments and need to better collaborate with HSU. We would do well to also collaborate with The North Coast Small Business Development Center, SBDC, part of HSU 's Sponsored Programs Foundation as part of the city's economic resilience and recovery plan as we come out of the pandemic. I remember a time when HSU and the City of Arcata had a much stronger relationship.

37. O ne solution is to put the unhoused to work with pay to clean up the areas making them part of the solution. This solution works two fold; one returning natural areas to their original state and the beautification project also gives dignity to the unhoused and helps them get off the streets. Providing economic security al lows the unhoused to move from the sensitive ecological encampments areas into appropriate housing giving the unhoused a permanent home with dignity and respect where everyone pays rent and has an opportunity to be part of their own destiny.

40. Arcata should fluoridate its water and the science backs this.

41. I believe to really keep the pulse of the cannabis industry, we need to keep the cannabis industry in the conversation. I voted as a planning commissioner to increase the cap in manufacturing businesses in the cannabis innovation zone. Like any other business, the cannabis industry has been directly affected by COVID19. Adding to the financial disaster of COVID19, the recent fires have also greatly affected our cannabis industry. Being that cannabis businesses are often precluded from relief and other opportunities I would like to see a city fund set up specifically for the cannabis industry. Long before the legalization of marijuana, the cannabis industry has not only been the backbone of City of Arcata, but the county as well. When the logging and our fishing industries collapsed,it was the legacy farmers and our cannabis community that was the glue that held us together during some very tough economic times. It is time that we as a community invest in our cannabis industry to assure it remains live and vibrant during these difficult times with low interest cannabis “innovation” business loans and grant relief programs and reinvest in our cannabis industry.

I think we should really capitalize on the Humboldt brand. I would love the city to heavily promote the Humboldt Brand as part of our economic revitalization and recovery and take the nation by storm as we begin to reemerge from COVID19. We could have cannabis eco tours, a city cannabis festival, as well as cannabis friendly Air bnb’s, hotel/ bed and breakfasts, and Canna"BUS" tours to farms that are accessible. In particular with the new law signed late last month by Gov. Gavin Newsom that relies on a wine industry term called “terroir” used in wineries Humboldt has an opportunity for further cannabis branding. Humboldt could be ‘Wine Country’ of weed. I believe the cannabis industry along with eco tourism could really help revitalize the economy as we pull ourselves out of this pandemic.

42. I just recently attended a Chamber of Commerce zoom meeti ng and it seemed relevant to me . The same goes with Arcata Main Street, I have been following on social media and it is definitely relevant.

43. My ideal Arcata day off is going for a walk with my Great Dane on trails in the redwood forest or a drive to Mad River Beach and boat dock. My canine companion and I love checking out nature at the beach and all the wonderful trails we have.

45. I give my time as a City of Arcata planning commissioner. I volunteer as a board member for both a local charter school and a housing board. I am active in our neighborhood regular weekly trash clean up, monthly Valley West Trash Clean up, and a community garden project. I am volunteering my time and helping Arcata House Partnership with their upcoming winter clothing drive. I am also a community volunteer working in collaboration with former mayor and councilwoman Susan Ornelas and Community Pride and Peace on a community driven tree planting project in Valley West/East. Other volunteer work in the recent past include Bayside Farms and Food For People Gleaning. I work on a regular basis with our local unhoused community right here in Valley West. COVID19 has impacted some of my volunteer efforts, but I am active via zoom and other and other virtual platforms when being in person is not appropriate.

47. Lennon, no wait McCartney

48. Yea , of course!

49. Yea, but apparently Ezra Koenig had different thoughts!

50. Future Islands and Matt Berninger

51. I really enjoy Democracy Now! Podcast by Amy Goodman.

52. If I am not elected, I will continue my work as a planning commissioner and will continue to be a voice for Valley West, affordable housing and our most vulnerable populations. Elected or not, I will continue to be an advocate for Valley West/East and North Arcata where a majority of our Latinx population resides and I will continue to be a voice for the undocumented, the unhoused population who also mostly reside in Valley West. I am currently working on a winter clothing drive with Arcata House Partnership, and will continue working with the city and Community Peace and Pride regularly on Valley West Trash Clean-up. As a community advocate I will continue with the community driven Valley East Tree beautification project efforts with Susan Ornelas and Community Pride and Peace. Right before COVID I was researching the beautiful flower baskets hanging on the street lamps that line Central Avenue in Mckinleyville in hopes to replicate the same for Valley West. Valley West is often is the first place seen in Arcata by visitors, tourists, and prospective HSU students and families. I am passionate about improving and beautifying our Valley West community until it is no longer referred to as the other Arcata and shines as the gem it can and should be.







