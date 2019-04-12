KHSU’s new Interim Director resigns

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT STATE – KHSU staffmember David Reed, named yesterday as the station's interim director as part of the sudden purge of the rest of the staff, has resigned.

In a Facebook post this morning, Reed wrote:

Friends and Friends of KHSU,

The last 24 hours have been shocking. Thank you for all of the texts, emails and messages of concern for KHSU and the staff and volunteers.

I found out about the university's restructuring plans for KHSU at 9 a.m. Thursday April 11.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday April 12 I have resigned as an employee of KHSU. I also declined the offer to be KHSU's acting director, an appointment that was made without consulting me. I am saddened, disappointed and angry. To all of you who supported me and the station in my last 10 years, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you especially to those of you who volunteered to be on the pledge drive last week. We all made great community radio together, with your support. You can be proud of that. And, I really loved my job. Until yesterday. 😉 Love, David Reed

Former Development Director,

KHSU - Diverse Public Radio It's not yet clear who, if anyone, will replace Reed.

Developing...















