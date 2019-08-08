KHSU’s road map taking shape – announcement to come Friday

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Humboldt State University is expected to announce later today tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 9 that it has forged an interim alliance with Capital Public Radio (CPR) in Sacramento to stabilize radio station KHSU as further options are developed.

According to informed sources, CPR will provide state and local content as Humboldt State looks for ways to bolster the station's public service offerings.

It's not clear whether that will include the kinds of local and community programming KHSU offered prior to the abrupt purge of the station by the former Rossbacher administration last April, or whether any of the station's former personnel – staff or volunteers – will be reinstated.

The university is also interested in better integrating the radio station into various aspects of the its curriculum.

HSU President Tom Jackson has said he has gained an appreciation for the role KHSU plays in connecting the far-flung communities of the North Coast and inland. More alliances with regional broadcasters may also be in the offing.

Some public scoping as to the station's future is expected at some point.

This story was updated to correct the expected announcement's release date. Developing...
















