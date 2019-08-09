KHSU partners with Sacramento’s Capital Public Radio

Humboldt State University press release, August 9, 2019

Humboldt Signs Short-Term Agreement for KHSU, Looks to Future

Humboldt State University has recently signed a short-term, interim agreement with Capital Public Radio in Sacramento for programming assistance with KHSU Public Radio. The agreement allows KHSU to continue airing national and state programming as the University considers various approaches for KHSU’s future.

As a next step, HSU will be assessing options for maintaining KHSU as a vital public service radio station and ensuring its alignment with the University’s teaching mission.

Under the interim agreement, Capital Public Radio will provide technical and engineering support, oversee programming from National Public Radio content providers, and serve as designated station manager. The agreement is through the end of October, but may be extended if both parties agree.

Looking ahead, one of the options Humboldt is considering is joining partnership discussions now underway between Capital Public Radio and North State Public Radio in Chico. Capital Public Radio and North State Public Radio announced in late July that they are exploring ways to work together to expand local journalism and tell more of Northern California’s stories to the audiences they serve. One option under consideration is a Public Service Operating Agreement (PSOA), which would formalize cost-sharing for programming and management.

Like KHSU, all of the stations that would be part of that agreement are affiliated with a campus of the California State University system. Through a PSOA, the stations would build on the unique strengths and local coverage of their respective campuses.

HSU President Tom Jackson has stressed that a key step before joining the PSOA discussions is clarifying Humboldt’s overall goals for KHSU. Jackson wants to gather input from faculty and students to learn more about their interest in KHSU. One thing he says he has heard frequently is the importance of the station’s presence and news role in connecting communities stretching from Petrolia to Crescent City.