KEET’s Golden Jubilee supports PBS North Coast

GOLDEN JUBILEE Local luminaries gathered at Eureka's fabled Carson Mansion Saturday night for the KEET-TV Golden Jubilee. Attendees noshed on Petite Filet Mignon with Sauce Robert while community leaders spoke of the value of public television and of supporting PBS North Coast. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is no longer granting waivers to KEET-TV, which is in the third-smallest PBS market in the country but has the same $800,000 goal for raising local support as San Francisco or New York. Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman, left, said public television is vital in maintaining "smart, capable, connected and concerned citizens." Center, Community Engagement Manager Katie Whiteside with Arcata's Alexandra Stillman. Right, State Sen. Mike McGuire (who demonstrated spectacular auctioneering skills) with District Attorney Maggie Fleming. The initial tally from the live and silent auctions was $71,250. pbsnorthcoast.org
















