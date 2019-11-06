KEET-TV wants your best recipes for ‘My Family, My Flavors’

My Family, My Flavors

Celebrate the flavors and traditions of the world in KEET-TV’s My Family, My Flavors recipe contest.

Close your eyes and open up your senses. You’re in the kitchen. You can hear your mom chopping vegetables on the counter. You can smell the meat searing as your dad places it in the pan. Your grandma is rolling out homemade pasta as she tells you of the days she grew up in the old country.

KEET wants to hear about your heritage and the foods that have carried your family through life.

KEET is looking for recipes passed down from generation to generation from around the globe. Whether you braise it, sauté it, bake it, or boil it - we want to hear about the food you love.

KEET-TV is inviting high school and college students aged 14-25 to submit recipes that reflect their traditional heritage and culture. This contest is based on the PBS Show NO PASSPORT REQUIRED where Chef Marcus Samuelsson takes viewers “on an inspiring journey across the U.S. to explore and celebrate the wide-ranging diversity of immigranttraditions and cuisine woven into American food and culture.”

KEET wants to hear the story behind the recipe you have submitted, so please send details along with a photo of the completed dish. And please remember, even if you have made some changes, sometimes your family’s favorite recipe is from a newspaper or cookbook. Be sure to include that information in the submission so we can give credit where credit is due!

The judges will select the top three recipe/story combinations. Winners will present their dishes on KEET-TV as part of My Family, My Flavors television special to be recorded at the studio and aired as a special on KEET-TV. The three winners will receive a $100 grocery gift card and will participate in a panel discussion about their dishes and traditions at a public event. All of the submitted recipe entries will go into a online cookbook. Students aged 14-17 must have their parents fill out the declaration of compliance form. All submissions are due by Wednesday, Nov. 13 at midnight. Details at KEET.org.