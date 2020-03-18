KEET-TV offers abundant Coronavirus resources

KEET-TV

KEET-TV Operations and Programs during the COVID-19 Outbreak

KEET has a plan in place to deal with a local/regional Coronavirus outbreak and/or quarantine situation. Most if not all of our essential work can be done by remote computer access. We are prepared to begin airing on-air text crawls that will be the most efficient way for us to get continuous timely information out to you, if warranted. We simply enter the updates and they appear on-air at either the top or bottom of the screen on the main HD channel.

At KEET.org you will find a prominent link to the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services’ Coronavirus information page (https://humboldtgov.org/2018/Humboldt-Health-Alert). We will continue to air relevant Coronavirus information daily via PBS NewsHour and other special programs that will help keep you informed.

We are also focused on ensuring that you know about the vast library of content available to you across platforms, including the PBS App, PBS.org and at KEET's Local Video Portal (https://www.pbs.org/pbs-video-app/), and we are currently working to offer Passport content for free streaming.

In the meantime, we are grateful to Ken Burns for making his Baseball series available to stream for free. It is featured on the PBS App and on the PBS.org homepage. As Ken said in this video statement that he shared on Sunday: “As many of us hunker down in the days ahead, it’s important that we find things that bring us together, and show us our common humanity. That’s why, in the absence of many of our favorite sports, I’ve asked PBS – the Public Broadcasting Service – to stream my film about America’s pastime, Baseball, for free.”(https://www.pbs.org/show/baseball/)

The PBS Children’s Media and Education team has a variety of resources available to support families and educators, including a new PBS Kids daily newsletter offering educational videos, games and related offline activities to help keep kids playing and learning while school is closed. Here is a more complete list of resources:

KEET broadcasts PBS Kids 24/7 which offers a variety of free resources to support families and caregivers with anytime access to trusted educational series for kids ages 2-8 and the following digital tools:

• PBS KIDS Video ( https://pbskids.org/apps/pbs-kids-video.html )

Available on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices, PBS KIDS offers on-demand educational videos and a livestream of the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. No subscription is required .

• PBS KIDS Games App ( https://pbskids.org/apps/play-pbs-kids-games.html )

Includes nearly 200 educational games, which can be downloaded for offline play anytime, anywhere. Learn more about this and PBS KIDS’ other apps at pbskids.org/apps .

• PBS KIDS for Parents ( https://www.pbs.org/parents )

A robust website with information, activities and tips for parents, including resources for talking with kids about coronavirus, encouraging healthy habits, managing worried feelings and supporting playful learning at home.

• PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter ( http://public.pbs.org/PBSKIDSDaily )

A new weekday newsletter with videos, games, related offline activities and tips parents can use to keep their children playing and learning at home. Available on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices, PBS KIDS offers on-demand educational videos and a livestream of the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. No subscription is required.

In addition to the ongoing coverage by PBS NewsHour, KEET will present special programming around the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, including: Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m.: PBS NewsHour Presents: Confronting Coronavirus, which will focus on public and personal health, as well as economic impact. The program will feature a virtual townhall with curated questions from people across America.

Following that special on Thursday, March 19 at 9 p.m. we will have an encore showing of Spillover, a film about how diseases such as Ebola, Zika and Nipah are a rising threat and puts them into context around the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, April 21 Frontline will present Coronavirus Pandemic, a film that tells the story of COVID-19, its impact and the response through the lens of two Washington’s — the state of Washington and the federal government in Washington, D.C.

Finally, there are several sources for PBS digital content and other resources including:

• PBS NewsHour Novel Coronavirus Web Portal ( https://www.pbs.org/newshour/tag/novel-coronavirus ) This website contains breaking news coverage on the novel coronavirus.

PBS NewsHour resources include:

• PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL) ( https://studentreportinglabs.org/ )

SRL has created a new e-learning student journalism unit, “Making Sense of the Coronavirus Through Storytelling and Media Making,” that empowers students to take positive action by producing vital news stories from their community. SRL will host a webinar for educators on how to use the unit to lead student journalism projects on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PST .

• PBS NewsHour Extra will continue to provide up-to-date lesson plans from the PBS NewsHour Coronavirus coverage, featuring student-produced stories and media literacy. ( https://www.pbs.org/newshour/extra/daily-videos/pbs-teen-reporters-investigate-how-young-people-feel-about-the-coronavirus/ )

• PBS NewsHour Education Coverage will continue to report on how the pandemic is affecting education, from child care to K-12 and Higher Education. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/educatio n)

Educators can sign up for the NewsHour Education Newsletter for weekly updates.(https://www.pbs.org/newshour/extra/)

• NOVA: How Serious is the Coronavirus? Video

A short video from NOVA examines what medical experts know—and don't know—about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease it causes, called COVID-19. ( https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/video/coronavirus-covid19/ )

• PBS Digital Studios is developing a program on early steps to preventing the spread of germs for its series It’s Okay to Be Smart . ( https://www.youtube.com/user/itsokaytobesmart ) The network remains a leading destination for educational resources on YouTube with a number of scientific videos on the human body and viruses. Programs explore .

• “ How Do Sanitizers Work? ” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=245jz3ZqZqM )















