Kayak Trinidad reboots, remembers frontliners

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – Jason Self of Kayak Trinidad will be glad to be back on the water. His kayak rentals at Big Lagoon will open on Friday and his guided ocean trips will resume on Saturday.

But, he said, everything “has modifications and restrictions. Everything is by advance reservations only and open only to Humboldt County residents.”

Self has kept busy during the shutdown, as a casual visitor to his Facebook account can see. Since the end of March, he has given a gift certificate to a frontline worker for every gift certificate purchased.

Recipients have included staff at St. Joseph Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Redwood Rural Health and Redwood Memorial Hospital as well as Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department and Humboldt Bay Fire.

Grocery workers at the Northcoast Co-op, Wildberries Marketplace, Murphy’s Markets and Eureka Natural Foods have also received the certificates which are for the “full Trinidad Bay tour, usually three to four hours,” according to Self.

“This is the start of our fifth season,” he said. “Most of my previous seasons’ marketing has been to tourists. I’ve wanted to focus more on locals anyway. I’m excited to have this opportunity.”

Rentals are to a maximum of two individuals; tours are limited to living groups. So this is a smaller start, but it’s a start.

Self had words of praise for Humboldt County Public Health Officer Teresa Frankovich. “She’s amazing,” he said. “I finished typing out my procedures and emailed them Thursday. She replied by 6:45 a.m. Friday. I’m sure hundreds of businesses are contacting her. She’s that way with everybody.” Self also credited Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone for his assistance.

Another reason Self will be happy to get out on the water? He has just gotten married and those delicious oatmeal cookies are a big temptation.

(707) 329-0085, kayaktrinidad.com
















