June’s Arts! Arcata is Friday

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout Arcata. Below are the venues, exhibits and entertainment.

• Alchemy Distillery, 330 South G St.: Mixed media art by Mister Moonbeam.

• Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery, 883 H St.: Porcelain pieces by Elaine Y. Shore, with wine pour by Bayside Community Hall

• Arcata Exchange, 813 H St.: Mixed media art by Hans Speck, with vacation raffle, music by Ebba Fournier. The 18th Annual Breast & GYN Health Project Vacation Benefit Raffle Drawing at 7 p.m.

• Arcata Plaza: Mermaid Treasure Hunt with wine tasting on the Arcata Plaza

• Cafe Brio, 791 G St.: Water color paintings by Joyce Jonte, music by James & Daniel

• Bubbles, 1031 H St.: Music by Tidepool High Divers

• The Garden Gate, 905 H St.: Photography series “The Waters Between” by Jody Himango, music by Blake Ritter and Friends, Nonprofit wine pour by CASA of Humboldt

• Global Village Gallery, 973 H St.: Showing Huichol yarn paintings

• The Griffin, 937 10th St.: Art by Bianca Lago “Conversations about Power.” Music by Goldylocks

• The Heart of Humboldt, 601 I St.: Acrylic paintings by Rebecca Maynard

• Holly Yashi, 1300 9th St.: Oil paintings by Joyce Jonte

• Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 Eighth St.

• Plaza Grill, Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 Eighth St. , third floor: Pastels by Lisa Landis

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Digitally crafted montages by Genise Smith, with folk music by Lisa Sharry, and a nonprofit wine pour

• Om Shala Yoga, 858 10th St.: Acrylic paintings by Noelle Cox

• Outer Space, 11th and M st.: Mixed media art by SPEDR ONE

• Plaza, 808 G St.: Mixed media art by Carol Andersen, with nonprofit wine pour by Main Stage

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: Acrylic paintings by Tim Weidman

• Redwood Curtain, 550 South G St.: Photography by Torre Flagor

• The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: Two photography series: “Signs of Water” and “Site Reading” by Jacquelyn Stuber.

• Threadbare Dancewear, 668 8th st.: Acrylic Paintings by Sarah Arrigo, music by Icarus and Suns, wine pour by Threadbare Dancewear

• Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St.: Ceramics by Hanna Meredith

• Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St.: Mixed media art by Women’s Caucus for Art: Humboldt State University

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, Arts! Arcata on Facebook, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.















