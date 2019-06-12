June’s Arts! Arcata is Friday

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout Arcata. Below are the venues, exhibits and entertainment.

Alchemy Distillery, 330 South G St.:  Mixed media art by Mister Moonbeam.

Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery, 883 H St.: Porcelain pieces by Elaine Y. Shore, with wine pour by Bayside Community Hall

Arcata Exchange, 813 H St.: Mixed media art by Hans Speck, with vacation raffle, music by Ebba Fournier. The 18th Annual Breast & GYN Health Project Vacation Benefit Raffle Drawing at 7  p.m. 

Arcata Plaza: Mermaid Treasure Hunt with wine tasting on the Arcata Plaza

Arcata artisans Porcelain by Elaine Y. Shore and textile art by Carolyn Jones at the Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery. Submitted photo

Cafe Brio, 791 G St.: Water color paintings by Joyce Jonte, music by James & Daniel

Bubbles, 1031 H St.: Music by Tidepool High Divers

  The Garden Gate, 905 H St.:  Photography series “The Waters Between” by Jody Himango, music by Blake Ritter and Friends, Nonprofit wine pour by CASA of Humboldt

Global Village Gallery, 973 H St.: Showing Huichol yarn paintings

The Griffin, 937 10th St.: Art by Bianca Lago “Conversations about Power.” Music by Goldylocks

The Heart of Humboldt, 601 I St.: Acrylic paintings by Rebecca Maynard

Holly Yashi, 1300 9th St.: Oil paintings by Joyce Jonte

Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 Eighth St.

Plaza Grill, Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 Eighth St. , third floor: Pastels by Lisa Landis

Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Digitally crafted montages by Genise Smith, with folk music by Lisa Sharry, and a nonprofit wine pour

Om Shala Yoga, 858 10th St.:  Acrylic paintings by Noelle Cox

Outer Space, 11th and M st.:   Mixed media art by SPEDR ONE

Plaza, 808 G St.: Mixed media art by Carol Andersen, with nonprofit wine pour by Main Stage

Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: Acrylic paintings by Tim Weidman

Redwood Curtain, 550 South G St.: Photography by Torre Flagor

The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: Two photography series: “Signs of Water” and “Site Reading” by Jacquelyn Stuber.

Threadbare Dancewear, 668 8th st.: Acrylic Paintings by Sarah Arrigo, music by Icarus and Suns, wine pour by Threadbare Dancewear

Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St.: Ceramics by Hanna Meredith

Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St.: Mixed media art by Women’s Caucus for Art: Humboldt State University

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, Arts! Arcata on Facebook, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.

 

 

 







