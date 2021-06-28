June 30 McKMAC meeting canceled

MCKMAC MEETING CANCELED The monthly meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee, scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, is canceled. McKMAC Chair Maya Conrad explained the cancellation in an email, stating “This month's regular meeting is canceled for two reasons: progress on some of our most important topics is taking longer than we had expected; and I have been extremely busy at work and haven't had time to work on an agenda with alternate topics. I am sorry for the last-minute cancellation and will miss seeing all of you this month. We hope to have a robust July meeting and look forward to seeing you all then.”











































