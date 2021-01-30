Julie Neander’s joyous, purposeful years on Team Nature

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata City Council last week honored several key individuals familiar to anyone paying attention to Arcata’s environmental landscape in recent decades – Environmental Services Director Mark Andre, Park Facilities and Natural Resources Supervisor Stan Shaffer, Public Works Director R. Charles “Doby” Class and Deputy Director of Environmental Services Julie Neander.

All were part of what might one day be viewed as a sort of golden age of environmental restoration, during which Arcata’s parks, wetlands and forests grew profoundly in size and quality.

Among the many projects and achievements of the recent Arcata era, creeks have been transformed from lifeless ditches back into lush, habitat-rich and hydrologically useful waterways, wetlands were reinvigorated and liberated from legacy damage and disregard, millions in grants were wrangled to fund improvements and perhaps most importantly, a powerful volunteer culture was established in which citizens took, and continue to take, personal responsibility for their local natural environment.

All of the above eco-folk – and many others on city staff – have helped make Arcata the envy of many communities with environmental challenges, and no one was more of an enthusiastic teammate in the endeavors than Julie Neander.

Now retiring after years working the levers of environmental improvement at City Hall and in the field, Neander looks back fondly at the role she played in the city-wide group effort.

Where others were often in the headlines, Neander was more of an embed, happiest when working behind the scenes to make things happen.

A New Yorker, Neander cut her early environmental teeth with a non-profit group founded by Pete Seeger called the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, which is still at work keeping the Hudson River clean. She also served as recycling coordinator for the city of Oldbridge, New Jersey, while attending college.

There, she met her husband-to-be, Gordon Leppig, and followed him to Arcata as he attended Humboldt State.

A 1993 interview with Andre and City Manager Alice Harris secured her a position with the City of Arcata. Her initial work centered on what we now call Zero Waste, plus sustainability, water quality and habitat restoration and protection.

Over the years, Neander worked her way up through the ranks from being an environmental associate, to environmental programs manager to deputy director of Environmental Services.

In a funny twist of fate, Neander’s first City Hall office was in what is now the Recreation Department, but migrated around the building until the most recent reorganization. That placed her back in her original spot, coming literally full circle around the second floor’s warren of offices.

She counts among her major accomplishments the “landscape-level change” in fostering sustainability. “I always looked at Arcata as this little tiny town,” she said, likening it to the Little Engine That Could. “Because there is the ‘I think I can’ attitude, even if we can’t do landscape- or watershed-level planning, some of the work that’s happened is such a great example that can spread out and have impact in another way.”

Patience and persistence, she said, kept her plugging away on, for example, the Jacoby Creek Watershed with incremental but cumulatively profound improvements.

All this took place in a phone call, a volunteer work day, a grant application, a Parks and Rec meeting at a time, day in and day out over many rewarding years.

“It takes persistence and patience to know that it’s going to take decades to make change,” she said. “So slowly, over time, we were able to acquire certain properties or easements, then go in and do a restoration project, then start doing enhancement work on that area. Now we have a lot of wonderful riparian habitat that we didn’t use to have.”

Neander notes that environmental restoration brings tangible practical benefit to Arcata neighborhoods. “On McDaniel Slough, we used to have terrible flooding on 11th Street,” she recalls. “Not only did we transform and kind of bring the bay back, but we also solved this flooding problem and freed up Janes Creek from that reed canary grass that’s been problematic throughout the watershed.”

A collaborator by nature, Neander thrived as an ally and partner in Arcata’s environmental activism community. She emphasizes that no one individual is responsible for all the progress. Rather, the credit – and the joy of the work – lies in the group effort.

“It’s always done as a collective,” Neander said. “None of us works alone. Internally, there’s the team at the city, and I really want to give a shout out to the folks out on the field doing the work – our parks crew, the natural resources crew, the streets and utilities crews –we don’t do anything alone; we do it collaboratively.”

Also key were the city volunteer committees such as Wetlands and Creeks, and the partnerships with Arcata High School and Humboldt State on collaborative projects to improve water quality.

Still another shining example was the creation of Greenview Park’s all-access playground, where citizen Dan Bixler marshaled a successful community fundraising effort which helped enable grant support from the city.

“Again, a big collaborative project that wouldn’t have happened without all of us working together,” Neander said.

“I loved the diversity of the job,” she said. “I got to work on so many different things.”

She proudly cited a sampling of the numerous improvements she was part of implementing, from nuts-and-bolts energy-efficient LED lighting to the grand Humboldt Bay Trail. For Neander, all that toil was joy-driven.

“One of the things that I so loved with Parks and Recreation was that word – joy,” she said. “What brings people joy? To watch kids play on a playground where you know the joy they’re having and their family is having.”

More joyousness flowed when she saw people playing tennis in the park, or kids in Redwood Park during day camps and doing gymnastic performances.

“I would just cry when kids would be giving their performances to their parents, because it was just so beautiful,” she said.

Always pointing to others with whom she worked, Neander further credits the Humboldt Area Foundation, Paul Swenson and the anonymous donor who made possible the new futsal court. “Nobody does anything alone,” she said, choking up a bit. “All of that is just such a gift.”

Now, Neander will ease into retirement by catching up on personal growth and doing more habitat restoration volunteering. She happily spent a little time at Arcata’s Fire Arts Center ceramics lab. “It was wonderful to touch back in to that wonderful community spot that we have,” she said.

And she may pitch in with the McKinleyville Land Trust. “I hope to be supportive of them in some fashion,” she said. “I might show up and work on some of those trail work days, we’ll see.”

She recalled a haiku conjured in 2006 after riding home to McKinleyville with her husband one evening after work:

Bicycle commute

On the road at night with fox,

Two owls and the moon.

“For me it speaks to how we are part of, not separate from, the world,” she said.

She leaves Arcata as an environmental work-in-progress.

“I feel like we have a long way to go,” she said. “But Arcata is a community that is committed to going that long distance. I won’t be there to finish it but I know people working on it who will finish it.”

“We only have one planet,” Neander said. “We have to do our best to heal it, protect what we have and not do any more damage. We’re all a part of that, right? Not a one of us stands separate from that. I’m grateful that I was able to do that in Arcata.”

“I hope some of my work with our community has been to protect and heal some small part of our world for all beings,” she said.















