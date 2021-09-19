Join the ‘Migrations’ parade

Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – Playhouse Arts presents Migrations, an original ensemble-created multi-disciplinary, multicultural performance project premiering Saturday, Sept. 25.

It involves walking, dancing, theater, movement, masks, puppets, poetry, narratives and more.

The structure of this production is a procession: we will start at the Creamery District and finish with a celebratory parade at Valley West in Carlson Park at 5201 Carlson Park Dr.

The procession stops at seven locations, where different cultural organizations such as HAPI, Centro Del Pueblo, True North and the Yurok Wellness Coalition as well as several diverse community groups will share their work, play and culture.

Whether you plan to walk the whole route or just drop in for a performance, the Playhouse would like participants to register through their website because space is limited due to COVID.

Migrations will use the research and community outreach that Playhouse Arts continues to develop to broaden and deepen our relationships as humans. The Playhouse and their partners will look at who we are through the lens of migration in Humboldt, to find the connective tissue that binds us to this part of the Earth today, and to look at the systemic inequities and history that have driven us to this point – to realize, to empathize, and to be compelled to undertake just action.

The parade at the end of the procession will be for all of us to participate in and celebrate with music, giant puppets and more!

There will be food upon arrival, and a vaccination clinic. Audience members can join us for the whole event, or they can choose sections of the procession and cultural sharings to join. Check out the procession map for locations and estimated performance times.

arcataplayhouse.networkforgood.com/events/31233-migrations















