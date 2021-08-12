OBITUARY: Jeffrey Terry Edwards, Nov. 17, 1945 – July 10, 2021

Jeffrey Terry Edwards was born Nov. 17, 1945 and left us on July 10, 2021. Our dear Uncle Jeffrey was a complicated person; a thinker, a planner, brilliant at times, challenging at others. He was funny and had great insight and he could be obstinate and righteous too.

Jeffrey graduated in 1963 from Palo Alto High School. At Paly he was a multi-sport athlete and still holds the shot putt record to this day. He went on to Stanford University on a pre-med path and played football with the varsity team as a freshman. A bout with mononucleosis derailed his plans and then life and the ’60s got in the way of his college path.

He traveled around the U.S. and across Europe, lived as a nomad for many years performing odd jobs, living in forests and abandoned buildings. He had quite a following in San Francisco during the summer of 1965 because he was a deep thinker and philosopher with charm and wit.

Always a fixer, he worked various jobs and was skilled at plumbing, electrical work, and construction in general. He was a very talented tile setter and worked many years at Watercourse Way, a well known spa in Palo Alto, California, building waterways, water falls, and tubs of various designs.

He moved to Humboldt County in 1995 having bought a property in Arcata. He built his own living quarters and, always the planner, he insisted on reinforcing the foundation in anticipation of a second and third floor! He was well known at all of the local hardware stores for his frequent patronage, conversational style and unique perspective.

He was tough. He survived a myriad of economic and health challenges over his lifetime. As recently as the past several months his stamina was put to the test and he survived multiple surgeries and trials albeit challenging his practitioners at every turn.

He will be remembered for his kindness and for his willingness to help others in any way that he could. No one was a stranger when it came to this trait.

He is survived by his 3 siblings; Kenneth, Jonathan, and Joan, sisters-in-law Joann and Nubia, brother-in-law Hooper, his nieces Chelsea and Kaitlin, nephews Kenny, Dan, Carl, Daniel, Zeke, and Marley, and by the many people he touched and helped over the years.

A memorial in his honor will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at his sister’s home at 1800 27th St., Arcata, California.















