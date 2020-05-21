Jacoby Creek Forest expands by 114 acres

CITY OF ARCATA EXPANDS THE

ARCATA COMMUNITY FOREST - JACOBY CREEK TRACT BY 114 ACRES

Arcata, CA, May 20, 2020 – ​The City of Arcata is pleased to announce that the City will be expanding the Jacoby Creek Forest by 114 acres.

The expansion was made possible thanks to over $1.5 million dollars in funding provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Proposition 1 Watershed Restoration Grant Program, the CAL FIRE Forest Legacy-California Climate Investments Program, the California Natural Resources Agency’s Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Grant Program, the City of Arcata and local donations made to the Humboldt Area Foundation’s Arcata Forest Fund.

The land to be acquired is known as the “Swaner Property,” as it will be purchased from the Swaner Family Limited Partnership. This private parcel shares 1.5 miles of boundary with the Arcata Community Forest and is considered to be an important wildlife habitat that has been included in a Conceptual Area Protection Plan by California’s Wildlife Conservation Board.

“We are very grateful to the Swaner family for working with the City of Arcata on this addition to the Jacoby Creek Forest. This acquisition will help protect working forestland and wildlife habitat and benefit the community for generations,” said Mark André, City of Arcata Environmental Services Director, of the expansion.

For more information on the City’s Environmental Services Department, please visit ​cityofarcata.org​ or call (707)-822-8184.