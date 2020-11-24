It’s official – Humboldt empurpled

17 New Cases Reported Today;

State Assigns Humboldt County to Purple Tier;

Limited Stay at Home Order Takes Effect Wednesday

A total of 801 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, after 17 new cases were reported today. A previously reported hospitalization was removed after it was determined the individual had not been admitted to the hospital.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today assigned Humboldt County to the widespread or “Purple” tier under the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” According to CDPH, the county’s positivity rate and adjusted case rate are 2.3% and 6.1 respectively, which would place the county in the red tier. However, the state chose to assign Humboldt County to the purple tier due to concern over the recent acceleration in local COVID-19 activity and newer data showing a case count over 7.0.

In the purple tier, various industry sectors will be required to reduce capacity, move outdoor or cease operations until COVID-19 transmission declines. Some of the state’s requirements include:

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries – Closed.

– Closed. Wineries – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Family Entertainment Centers – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Retail – Open indoors at maximum 25% capacity.

– Open indoors at maximum 25% capacity. Shopping Centers, Malls, Swap Meets - Open indoors at maximum 25% capacity; Close common areas; Close food courts.

- Open indoors at maximum 25% capacity; Close common areas; Close food courts. Museums, Zoos and Aquariums – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Places of Worship – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Movie Theaters – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Hotels and Lodging – Close indoor pools, hot tubs, spa facilities and fitness centers.

– Close indoor pools, hot tubs, spa facilities and fitness centers. Gyms and Fitness Centers – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Restaurants – Open outdoors only.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said these changes are a response to a very concerning increase in local transmission of COVID-19. “We all have to take action to slow the spread of this virus, which will allow us to move into a less restrictive tier and still protect each other and our health care system capacity,” she said.

Now that Humboldt County is in the purple tier, the state’s Limited Stay at Home Order will take effect locally on Thursday at 10 p.m.. This order requires residents to refrain from gathering with non-household members and stop any non-essential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Members of the same household may leave their home during this time as long as they do not interact with other households, and activities related to “the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure” are exempt, according to the state’s order.

Read state requirements under the purple tier at

https://tinyurl.com/statetierchanges.

Read the state’s Limited Stay at Home Order at

https://tinyurl.com/limitedstayathomeorder.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/dashboard,

Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19,

Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19,

Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19, and

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert