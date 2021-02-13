It’s easy and fun to return your overdue library books – here’s how

Humboldt County Library

The Humboldt County Library is currently waiving overdue fines for materials due during the pandemic, while library buildings have been closed for in-person services. For anyone who has been holding onto library materials, now is the perfect time to return them! Books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and CDs checked out from any Humboldt County Library can be returned to any branch.

Book returns at most library locations are open 24/7. At the Blue Lake Library, the book return is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bookmobile accepts returning library materials at every stop. For Garberville patrons, the Bookmobile makes a special stop in front of the post office from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. on the first four Thursdays of each month. Items can also be returned 24/7 to the temporary book drop located outside Ray’s Food Place at 875 Redwood Dr. in Garberville.

To be sure the return of a Zip book or inter-library loan item is properly credited to a person’s record, the item should be placed in a padded envelope or resealable plastic bag before putting it in the book drop. Those without this packaging can call their library during curbside hours to ask staff for help with the return process. Find more information about returning library materials here: https://humboldtgov.org/faq.aspx?qid=709

The Library encourages the public to take advantage of this opportunity to return materials while overdue fines are being waived. Returning overdue library materials makes them available for other people to use and clears patron records for borrowing more materials. There are plenty of great things to check out from the library, and all branches are open for curbside service. Library users can call their local library or visithttps://humboldtgov.org/library to place holds, request tax forms, or learn about databases, virtual programs, and other library services.















