It’s an Arts! Arcata kind of Friday, Sept. 13

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout Arcata. Below are the venues and shows:

• Alchemy Distillery, 330 South G St.: Free photo strips in the Forget Me Not Photo Booth, adult slushies and distillery-only bourbon pours.

• Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery, 883 H St.: Glasswork by Amy Ellis Taylor, and acrylic paintings by Susan Bornstein.

• Arcata Exchange, 813 H St.: “Cabinets of Curiosity,” mixed media by Michelle Remy; live music with Viva Dulce and Bob Billstrom; nonprofit pour by Arcata House Partnership.

• Baywood Golf and Country Club, 3600 Buttermilk Ln.: In this nine-artist, car-themed show, there will be oil paintings by Bev Harper; acrylic paintings by Lacey Regalo; photography by Jamie Ford; quilts by Donna Houser; with five artists from Humboldt State University including photography and paintings by Penny Nausin; prints and charcoal pieces by Frankie Lujan; ceramics and pottery by Paige Rinehart; watercolor and wood burning by Alexandria Wolf; and resin art by Peter Smith-Davis. In addition, there will be wine pours by Curvey Roads Kegged Wine, Heart’s Leap Wines, Hardesty Cellars, and Cavaletto Winery. Live music provided by jazz duo Holbrook and Bear.

• Bubbles, 1031 H St.: Live music from the Tidepool High Divers.

• The Burger Joint, 835 J St.: Live bluegrass music by the Kentucky Warblers.

• Café Brio, 791 G St.: Oil paintings by Anna Oneglia and live music by the Tim Randles Trio.

• Citrine Finishing Bar & Healing Studio, 1101 H St., Ste. 3: Mixed media art by Alex Carlbon.

• Fire Arts Center, 520 S. G St.: 20th anniversary ocean-themed ceramics show by all members.

• Foodwise Kitchen, 971 Eighth St.: Mixed media presentations for the 2019 Food ART Show.

• Garden Gate, 905 H St.: “What Myths We Believe,” acrylic paint by Anna Sofia Amezcua; music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers; nonprofit wine pour by Northcoast Environmental Center.

• The Heart of Humboldt, 601 I St.: Glasswork by Lisa’s Pieces Glass.

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Jennifer A’midi, mixed media; live harp by David Pavlovich.

• Outer Space Arcata, 1100 M St.: Photography by Jacquelyn Stuber.

• Pacific Paradise, 1087 H St.: Artwork by The Skull Project.

• Plaza Grill, 780 Seventh St. 3rd Fl.: “Both Wings Show,” mixed media by Jay Brown.

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 669 G St.: Mixed media art by Mickey Montgomery.

• Redwood Curtain Brewing Co., 550 South G St.: Mixed media artwork by Barbara Caldwell.

• The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: Hosting an All Species Parade Mask Making Workshop.

• Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads, LLP, 381 Bayside Rd: Oil paints by Richard Stockwell; live music by the Wynsome Winds; nonprofit pour by American Cancer Society, Relay For Life Team #32.

• Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St.: “Hidden Between Paint and Time,” oil paintings by Elilzabeth Johnson.

arcatamainstreet.com, (707) 822-4500















