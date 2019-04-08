Inventive Voices this weekend at the Eureka Symphony

Eureka Symphony

EUREKA – Winners of the Eureka Symphony’s Young Artist Competition (YAC) will join the orchestra in its Inventive Voices concert Friday, April 12 and Saturday, 13 at 8 p.m. at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, 412 G St. in Eureka.

Pianist Zechariah Gravander and violinist Olivia Gerving will perform the audition pieces that garnered them the top spots in the YAC competition. In addition to that new talent, the audience will hear Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major.

First place YAC winner Gravander was born and raised in Humboldt County.

An early improviser, he began piano at a young age, experimenting at first with blues, then jazz. His serious study of classical music came he said when he “met a magnificent teacher, Daniela Mineva.”

He still plays all genres, loving “to put every being of spirit into my playing, with every note, let there be color and grace to shed light.” Gravander will perform Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Movement I.

Olivia Gerving is no newcomer to the Eureka Symphony or the violin. The Arcata High student has been one of the youngest Violin I section members of the Eureka Symphony for a few years and was also the U.S. National Junior Scottish Fiddle Champion in 2015.

This talented scholar/athlete will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Movement II.

Night on Bald Mountain may be familiar to film buffs for its inclusion in Disney’s Fantasia.

While Mussorgsky wrote the original work inspired by Gogol’s tale of a witches’ sabbath on a Ukrainian mountaintop, it was Rimsky-Korsakov’s arrangement that helped it achieve everlasting fame.

Festive Overture was first written by Shostakovich in 1947 to mark the 30th anniversary of the October Revolution but, due to Stalin’s heavy-handed influence, he did not complete the orchestration until 1954 after Stalin’s death.

Amazingly enough, Shostakovich completed the orchestration in 3 days upon the request of a conductor who did not have a suitable work to open a concert.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major came at the beginning of a new century and helped change the genre of the time with its inventiveness and musical execution.

Notably, this symphony was written a year or two prior to Beethoven’s gradual hearing loss.

Tickets to Inventive Voices can be purchased online at eurekasymphony.org or by calling (707) 845-3655.





































