Interview with a Chamber intern: Humboldt State’s Amanda Masse

Joellen Clark-Peterson

Arcata Chamber of Commerce

How did you choose HSU?

First of all, it is part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) which means that it allows out of state students to attend for in-state tuition costs.

Plus, the redwoods are here and the outdoor scene in Humboldt is incredible: rivers, redwoods, tons of wildlife, backpacking, paddling, and I love the ocean. We don’t have the ocean in Arizona.

What do you appreciate about Arcata and the area?

The redwoods. I love the old growth.

There is so much outdoor adventure to be had here. It’s super unique to have huge, dense, forests on the coastline.

Arcata has a cool community vibe and there are all kinds of cool events and local businesses.

What could the area do better?

Cannabis tourism. If they capitalized more on that I think a lot of people would come here like they go to Denver.

I don’t know if Arcata has the law, but Eureka recently allowed open consumption. We have the name “Humboldt” so we should capitalize on that.

What is your post-college dream?

I want to start an experiential learning program that would help get low-income people into the outdoors. Like a retreat center, but a little more rugged.

I would also like to bring larger companies outdoors for team building workshops to build more well rounded and whole people.















