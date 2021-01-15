Ink People Center for the Arts welcomes CAC ACF fellow Nanette Kelley

Ink People Center for the Arts

The Ink People Center for the Arts welcomes new CAC ACF Fellow, cultural, art and environmental educator Nanette Kelley.

Kelley’s nine-month fellowship with the Ink People, which begins this month, has been made possible through the inaugural 2021 California Arts Council Administrators of Color Fellowship (CAC ACF), a statewide fellowship program pairing arts leaders of color with established cultural organizations for mentorship and professional development opportunities.

This pilot program pairs 10 Fellows with 10 Host Organizations across nine regions in California, partnering individual arts administrators with cultural organizations in a nine-month professional development fellowship committed to expanding equity in the arts and community engagement.

“We are very excited and honored to receive this highly competitive award to host Administrator of Color Fellow Nanette Kelley,” Libby Maynard, executive director of the Ink People Center for the Arts, said. “She will add depth and dimension to our community engagement. A guiding principle for Ink People has always been openness and support of our diverse cultural communities. We are still learning and growing, and we welcome the expertise and vision Nanette will bring in the coming year.”

Kelley brings expertise in creating curricula around intersections among indigenous cultures, art and the environment to the Ink People’s mission of weaving art into the fabric of our community. A lifelong traveler, she divides her time between her Osage and Cherokee homelands in Oklahoma and California’s Redwood Coast. As a first daughter of the Wahzhazhe Nikashe (Osage Nation) Eagle Clan, she was named Hxutha Doin (Looking at the Eagle). Simply put, her birth role is to learn from seeing and make a plan of action for the people.

Both a professional artist and a journalist, she comes from generations of hidecrafters and metalsmiths; a professional member of the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), she is a contributing writer to Indigenous publications including First American Art Magazine. She earned a B.A. in Art from Humboldt State University and a B.A. in Corporate Communications from Rogers State University, OK. Currently, she is pursuing an M.A. in Indigenous Education & Policy through Arizona State University with an emphasis in regional art, cultural, and natural history community-based curriculum.















