Info sought on li’l mystery pooch

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

LOLETA – On Jan. 5, a passerby discovered a white maltese poodle mix dog near U.S. Highway 101 north of Loleta. The citizen rescued the dog and brought it to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter for care and medical treatment.

The dog, an unaltered male, was located without a collar and is not microchipped. The dog is approximately three years old and weighs 12 pounds.

Animal Control officers are seeking any information regarding the owner of this dog or its last known residence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132.















