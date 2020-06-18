In Arcata, reopening also means reticketing

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASEARCATA POLICE DEPARTMENT TO RESUME ENFORCING ALL CITY PARKING VIOLATIONS ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

Arcata, CA, June 18, 2020 - The Arcata Police Department (APD) would like to remind the community that the City of Arcata will resume enforcing City parking violations on Wednesday, July 1.

The Arcata Police Department temporarily suspended parking enforcement, with the exception of health and safety violations, during the initial phases of the County's stay at home orders, and parking enforcement resuming on Wednesday, July 1 includes City parking meters, preferential parking zones where permits are required to park and timed parking.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the APD encourages community members to make parking citation payments online at www.paymycite.com/payCite.aspx or over the phone by calling (707) 822-2428. All cash or check payments may be dropped off at the drop box located outside the APD Department Office or mailed to the City of Arcata in the envelope received with the citation.

In addition, the parking permit renewal process for Arcata residents and businesses located in preferential parking zones, will begin Saturday, August 1. Community members are encouraged to apply for permits online at www.paymycite.com/Arcata/ ParkingPermit.aspx , and more information regarding preferential parking permits can be found at www.cityofarcata.org/897/ Preferential-Parking-Permits

The APD office lobby is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm to receive citation payments and from Monday through Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to process preferential permits. For the health and safety of the community and City employees, face coverings are required when entering the APD lobby, and only one person will be allowed in the lobby at a time, so there may be extended wait times.

For more information, please contact the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.

