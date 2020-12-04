Ill-advised maneuvers end in car crunch, nose powder nab, guns & ammo harvest

Eureka Police Department

POP Search Warrant Ends with Felony Arrest

On Thursday, Dec. 3, detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Team (POP), assisted by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), executed a search warrant on 29-year-old Christopher Sovereign and the residences associated to him.

At approximately 10:07 a.m., Sovereign was observed leaving a residence in a vehicle near the 3300 block of F Street. A POP detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sovereign.

Sovereign attempted to flee so a second detective attempted to get in front of Sovereign to block his escape route. Sovereign’s vehicle collided with the second detective’s vehicle at a slow speed.

The detective, in the overall interest of public safety, forced Sovereign’s vehicle to the curb and eventually up onto the sidewalk. Sovereign then tried to accelerate in reverse and struck an additional detective’s car. Detectives merged on the car and detained Sovereign and the female passenger without further incident.

During the search of Sovereign’s vehicle, detectives located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, which was reported as stolen out of residential burglary in Arcata, 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as other drug sale paraphernalia.

Sovereign was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition, evading a peace officer, possession of controlled substance while armed, and a parole violation warrant.

There were no injuries to officers or involved parties as a result of the collision. The female passenger was detained and released.